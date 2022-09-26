On September 16, 2022, Xi Jinping attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting. (Photo credit: SERGEI BOBYLYOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

[See China September 25, 2022 News]Distance from the CCPTwentyThere are still 21 days left, a sensitive moment,Xi JinpingAfter returning from a trip to Central Asia in the middle of this month, he did not show up for more than a week. Rumors of him being seized from power have been swirling because of his absence from key military meetings. Some Hong Kong media said that in November (after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China) there will be Western heads of state visiting Beijing and meeting with Xi Jinping at that time.The outside world believes that the Hong Kong media is suggesting that Xi Jinping willre-elected。

According to Xinhua News Agency, on September 21, a seminar on China‘s national defense and military reform was held in Beijing. Vice-chairmen of the Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia delivered speeches at the meeting, and members of the Central Military Commission Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua, and Zhang Shengmin attended the meeting. Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, did not attend the meeting, but only gave “instructions” to ask the military to prepare for war.

From September 14 to 16, Xi Jinping visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan successively, and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (referred to as the SCO Summit) led by China and Russia. It can be seen from the itinerary that Xi Jinping’s itinerary is very tight. Just after the SCO summit ended, Xi Jinping rushed from the venue to the airport to take a special plane back to China.

However, Xi Jinping did not appear in public after his return to Beijing, and even missed the “China National Defense and Military Reform Seminar”.

In the absence of Xi Jinping’s public appearance, a number of unfavorable news circulated on the Internet, one of which was that “Hu and Wen successfully persuaded Song Ping, the former member of the Standing Committee, to take control of the Central Guard Bureau. After Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on the evening of the 16th, he was at the airport. He was arrested and is now under house arrest at his home in Zhongnanhai, awaiting the convening of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Central Committee.”

However, some netizens questioned that if Xi Jinping is really under house arrest, the zero-epidemic prevention policy should end immediately. However, until now, the central and local governments are still strictly implementing epidemic prevention measures, so it is believed that Xi Jinping has not lost power.

Some people also believe that Xi Jinping is right to not show up. After all, he went abroad to visit, and after returning to China, he needs to be isolated for a period of time in accordance with epidemic prevention and control regulations.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, which is considered to have a background in foreign propaganda, said in a report on September 22 that German Federal Chancellor Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron may go to Beijing to meet with Xi Jinping in November this year. “Nan Zao” is controlled by Chinese businessman Jack Ma, and scholar Cheng Xiaonong once pointed out that “Nan Zao” is controlled by Zeng Qinghong.

Li Lin, a current affairs commentator, told The Epoch Times that “Nan Zao” has certain restrictions on the content of its coverage because it is located in Hong Kong. Any news that touches on the inside of the CCP can easily be seen as the CCP’s venting. But sometimes the news is not necessarily from the same faction, and there is an element of infighting. For example, the news this time can be seen as coming from the Xi faction, in order to show that Xi will basically be re-elected.

