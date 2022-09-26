Original title: Lightning interface for 10 years! Apple is finally changing the iPhone 15 to enable USB-C

It has been 10 years. Although the Lightning interface has been criticized all the way, it has been persisted by Apple for 10 years. Of course, there are their own thinking behind this. It is also very objective to make money in a closed ecosystem.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman revealed today,Apple is preparing to replace the “Pro Max” iPhones with a brand new “Ultra” iPhone 15 model next year. For the iPhone 15, Apple is planning a design overhaul alongside the USB-C port and potential name change, Gurman wrote in his latest Power On newsletter, and the branding change would also be a significant marketing change.

Based on Apple’s current model, we can expect a change to next year’s iPhone design, along with a move to USB-C and the potential replacement of the Pro Max with a new Ultra model.

The move to use the “Ultra” branding for the highest-end iPhones will follow Apple’s recent naming decision. Most notably, the most rugged, largest, and most versatile Apple Watch to date is named the Apple Watch Ultra, while the most powerful Apple Silicon chip to date is the M1 Ultra.

Details on the iPhone 15 are still pretty scarce given that it’s still a year away, but Apple is widely expected to move to USB-C on next year’s iPhones (the transition period for the new EU regulation is nearing its end).

Of course, this is definitely painful for Apple, because the authorization of the light lightning interface can make billions of dollars every year, which is really incredible…

