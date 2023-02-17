Home Business Live in Bengbu! The design on the back of the iPhone 18 Pro is called a planetary engine–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

Live in Bengbu! The design on the back of the iPhone 18 Pro is called a planetary engine–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Live in Bengbu! The design on the back of the iPhone 18 Pro is called a planetary engine–fast technology–technology changes the future

Pay attention to the mobile phones released by Apple in recent years.You will find that the camera on the back of the iPhone is getting thicker and thicker. Without the phone case, it looks like a small camera from the side.

Of course, it makes sense for Apple to design this way. The larger and thicker the lens, the stronger the image quality. This is the stacking method of Android phones, which is clumsy but also very effective.

iPhone 14 Pro series

Have you ever wondered what the back design of the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and even iPhone 18 that will be released in the future will look like? Someone not only thinks for you, but also draws it for you.

Recently, a digital blogger shared a picture made by a “devil” on Weibo. It is an evolution map of the back design of the previous iPhones. Starting from the iPhone 14 Pro, the back shape of each generation of iPhone Pro models has gradually become outrageous. stand up,Until the iPhone 18 Pro, the back has become a planetary engine.Some netizens joked that, by analogy, the iPhone 100 series is a pyramid.

Live in Bengbu! The back design of the iPhone 18 Pro is called a planetary engine

iPhone Evolution Chart

These are all masterpieces of netizens, and the iPhone is certainly not designed like this.Generally speaking, manufacturers will miniaturize mobile phone cameras to meet the thickness requirements of smartphones.

The shape of the iPhone released in recent years has indeed not changed much. The biggest changes are the right-angle frame design of the iPhone 12 series and the smart island design of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the overall shape of the upcoming iPhone 15 series this year may not change drastically. The Smart Island may be called standard configuration, and the USB-C interface will also be used instead.

See also  Apple exec talks iPhone 14 Pro/Max Smart Island design in new interview VentureBeat The Machine

You may also like

Piazza Affari fourth positive week driven by the...

Government, Meloni fears the “variable” Berlusconi. Every day...

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicts that...

Mannheimer: “Italians no longer want support for Ukraine”

the Government Bets on Savers. And what will...

China rumors that it will launch a policy...

Insect flour? Nutritionally unsafe. Here are the risks

Gas (Amsterdam) drops below €‎50 MWh for the...

The cold is still pressing. Domestic mobile phones...

Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140: the first Romanian full...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy