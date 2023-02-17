Home Technology On the eve of the official release of the new work, experience the battle charm of “Dragon Restoration! Pole” first! A free trial version is now available! -funglr Games
Dragon Restoration Among Men!pole“(龙が如く画新! Extreme) is a complete remake of the popular work “Dragon Restoration Among People!”!The remake includesThe update of some characters and the addition of a large number of new elementsWait, it can be said to be an “extremely” perfect remake!
The new work held store experience events on February 4 (Sat), February 5 (Sun), and February 11 (Sat), 2023. Whether it is a loyal fan of the series or a friend who is exposed to the work for the first time, it will be fun.
This work asA derivative work set at the end of the Edo period For friends who have been in contact with this game series, they may also be a little confused and hesitate to order.
In order to let everyone know more clearly what kind of work “Dragon Restoration Among People! Pole” is,The free battle trial version is now available!

You can taste the trial version of the battle

Yakuza.com

In the free trial version of “Dragon Restoration Among People! Extreme”, you can experience the battle scene of “Dragon Restoration Among Human Beings! Extreme” which will be released on February 22, 2023 (Wed).
This work includes“One Sword”, “Short Spear”, “Ranbu” and “Fighting”and other different fighting styles, and also added “Team member ability“This unique system.
Even if you can’t fully grasp the overall content of the game, you can experience its fun just by playing it!
The most important thing is that the trial version is free! For friends who are still hesitant about whether to start the game or friends who have never been in contact with the “Dragon Among Men” series, this is really a very rare opportunity to try it out!
It should be noted that the free battle trial version is only available forLaunched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam platformsThe PS4 and Xbox One versions do not provide trial versions
in additionThe saved progress of the trial version cannot be directly transplanted to the official version
Friends who are interested in downloading can download it from the PlayStation Store of PS5 or the Microsoft Store of Xbox Series X|S, while the PC version can be downloaded from Steam!

A daily countdown event before the release!

Launch commemorative countdown event
Yakuza.com

With the release of the trial version, starting from February 17, 2023 (Fri)“Dragon Restoration Among Men! Pole” Release Commemorative Countdown EventAlso started!
The event will end on February 21, 2023 (Friday) before the release dateHeld for five consecutive daysthe event will50 participants will be drawn every day to give out Amazon gift certificates worth 2,000 yen
5 daysA total of 250 participants will be awardedthe chance is really not small!
Just follow Dragon Among Men’s official Twitter account (@ryugagotoku) and retweetDaily activity postsYou can join now!
The event post on February 17, 2023 (Friday) is as follows.

event postwill be updated dailyeveryone should pay attention when retweeting.
In Amazon.co.jp, in addition to the release of the physical version of “Dragon Among People! Ji”, you can also purchase the “Dragon Among People” game series that has been launched so far. If you win a prize, you can take advantage of the gift certificate to take advantage of the opportunity Get other “Dragon Among Men” works!
Details of works and events can be confirmed at 龙が如く.com!

