「Dragon Restoration Among Men!pole“(龙が如く画新! Extreme) is a complete remake of the popular work “Dragon Restoration Among People!”!The remake includesThe update of some characters and the addition of a large number of new elementsWait, it can be said to be an “extremely” perfect remake!

The new work held store experience events on February 4 (Sat), February 5 (Sun), and February 11 (Sat), 2023. Whether it is a loyal fan of the series or a friend who is exposed to the work for the first time, it will be fun.

This work asA derivative work set at the end of the Edo period For friends who have been in contact with this game series, they may also be a little confused and hesitate to order.

In order to let everyone know more clearly what kind of work “Dragon Restoration Among People! Pole” is,The free battle trial version is now available! Participants will receive a muffler towel! “Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! Kiwami” in-store experience event will be held in Tokyo and Kyoto!

You can taste the trial version of the battle Yakuza.com In the free trial version of “Dragon Restoration Among People! Extreme”, you can experience the battle scene of “Dragon Restoration Among Human Beings! Extreme” which will be released on February 22, 2023 (Wed).

This work includes“One Sword”, “Short Spear”, “Ranbu” and “Fighting”and other different fighting styles, and also added “Team member ability“This unique system.

Even if you can’t fully grasp the overall content of the game, you can experience its fun just by playing it!

The most important thing is that the trial version is free! For friends who are still hesitant about whether to start the game or friends who have never been in contact with the “Dragon Among Men” series, this is really a very rare opportunity to try it out!

It should be noted that the free battle trial version is only available forLaunched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam platforms，The PS4 and Xbox One versions do not provide trial versions。

in addition The saved progress of the trial version cannot be directly transplanted to the official version 。

in addition The saved progress of the trial version cannot be directly transplanted to the official version 。

Friends who are interested in downloading can download it from the PlayStation Store of PS5 or the Microsoft Store of Xbox Series X|S, while the PC version can be downloaded from Steam!