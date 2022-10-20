Home Business Liz Truss leaves: market demands quick answers (analysts)
Business

Liz Truss leaves: market demands quick answers (analysts)

by admin

British Prime Minister Liz Truss today resigned as UK Prime Minister. Her mandate only lasted a month and a half.

“In another extraordinary twist, Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down after just 44 days of UK rule. It is not often that political machinations have such a direct impact on personal finances. Even during Brexit, the net effects were slow in economic terms. But the crisis we find ourselves in requires swift action by the Conservative Party to elect a new leader, ”comments Sam North, market analyst at eToro.

British gilts and the pound reacted somewhat to his resignation, but without marking a major move. “The situation could change if the uncertainty continues over time,” adds the eToro expert.

“Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is expected to present a new budget and OBR forecasts on Halloween, but there is plenty of time for markets to shake before then, making his job more difficult and worsening conditions for households in terms of inflation and interest rate expectations and the consequent tax implications “.

See also  Nearly 80% of investment advisors are bullish on equity assets in the stock market in 2022 as the most worthy allocation jqknews

You may also like

Flash Markets – 21 October 2022

Fashion Culture | Through the Li Ning incident,...

The new Emergency ship for sea rescue leaves...

Wall Street runs and Milan follows, Intesa and...

Smart working: in Italy it drops, but agile...

Britaly: The Economist delivers the coup de grace...

Bills, here’s how to get your money back...

What should I do if I am deficient...

Smart working saves 600 euros a year: remote...

Turkey: Erdogan orders, the central bank executes: inflation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy