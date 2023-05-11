Lmdv Capital, Del Vecchio Jr expands the board and calls a manager of Genoa

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio expands the board of directors of his holding Lmdv Capital

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio expands the board of directors of its holding Lmdv Capital. The 28-year-old, fourth son of the founder of EssilorLuxottica passed away on June 27, 2022, has just changed the governance of Lmdv. To reveal it is Milan Finance.

The offspring’s company has a three-member board of which Del Vecchio Jr is president. The other two councilors are Alexander Galleni e Marcus Talaric. The first is the Chief Strategy Officer of Genoa and former CEO of Healthy ColorPoke and health food chain founded by the rapper Ebbasta sphereby the footballer Andrew Petagna and by the stylist Marcelo Burlon. Furthermore, before Genoa, always with regard to the world of football, he had also been Chief Strategy Officer of the Spice.

The second, however, is a former banker Unicredit who in the past was also director of the holding company of Del Vecchio jr’s brother, Rocco Basil. Talaric he has already been a business partner of Of the Old Jr in his first investments in catering, a sector of particular interest to the young Milanese entrepreneur.

In the portfolio of Lmdv there is 80% of Triple Sea Food which controls the entire capital of two other limited liability companies, Aurora Milano and Ciumbia, of which Del Vecchio jr is still president.

