Home Business Loans: between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday requests at + 28%
Business

Loans: between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday requests at + 28%

by admin

Italians got more into debt during the long shopping weekend at the end of November which combines Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. In particular, CRIF analyzed the loan demand recorded in the period 25-28 November 2022 by comparing it with the requests of the previous weekend and the analysis shows that the marketing strategy of the combination of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday generated an overall volume of loan demand by +28%, thanks to the special offers that chased each other for days and days in physical and digital stores.

Going into the details of the different technical forms, we record that the finalized loans grow by almost

40% (remember that car loans are excluded from the study) and it also grows by 27%.

the application with deferred payment. However, if on the one hand expenses increase, on the other hand the average amount of the installment to be paid decreases: -20% for targeted loans and -5% for deferred payments.

See also  China Telecom: The winning rate for online issuance is 0.95629301%

