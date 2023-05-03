local elections in the UK

In the UK it’s back to voting in 230 Councils of Unitary Authorities, Metropolitan Districts and Counties; for the direct election of the mayors of 4 large cities (Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough) and for all 11 local councils in Northern Ireland (however, here the vote will take place on 18 May).

Il Labour Party he hopes to confirm the positive results of the last local elections in May 2022, in which he obtained 35% of the votes against 30% of the Tories; or even to improve that result, by relying on recent polls which suggest how the crisis in the Conservative Party has widened the gap between the two main parties, which now stands at around nine points (37% against 26%). Voting will also be the last test before general elections likely to take place in 2024.