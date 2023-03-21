Listen to the audio version of the article

Keeping the roots alive and giving continuity to the messages: a common theme for family businesses. Within Loccioni, which has been designing measurement and control systems since 1968 to improve the quality, safety and sustainability of processes and products, they combine it in the “Marzo Loccioni” initiative. «It is a family project for an extended family», defines it Claudio, son of Enrico and Graziella, who founded the company in 1968.

Corporate values ​​and sustainability, which are based on knowledge and made available to over 400 collaborators, their families and the entire work community. An alternative to corporate academies: an idea that opens up to the intimacy of guests, intimate stories of people and their lives, a different way of experiencing work too.

This is how it was for Piero Angela (“his testimony was extraordinary, a few days after his death”), Bruno Murari (“he taught that to create one must make mistakes”), Pasquale Pistorio (“he indicated the task of a leader: to create vision, culture, values”), Pupi Avati (“Your work must love you in return, he told us”), Cardinal Edoardo Menichelli (“He spoke to us about fragility in the face of the temptation of omnipotence”) and many others who took turns in the previous program editions.

Among the latest guests, in the enchanting location of Angeli di Rosora, was Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, «who more than anyone else embodied the concept of challenge, an overused word and which instead must once again become a commitment in our daily lives ». It is the post-its left by mum Graziella that inspire the program: «We still find them today among the books and notebooks that belonged to her: a sort of ticket for the future – says the young entrepreneur, who follows the events firsthand -. And some of the protagonists of these meetings are his historical friends. We reach the others through the power of the network. There is something different in their eyes, the desire to give value to people, to contribute to the beauty of this community, to be part of it at least for a moment».

“Marzo Loccioni” has become a brand and the initiatives are distributed throughout the year: the meetings are an integral part of a continuous and extended training course, which «feeds a large learning community in the area, with the aim of disseminating culture business and entrepreneurship”.