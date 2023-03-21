12:20

UN, Italy supports investigations into responsible atrocities

Italy today expressed full support to the investigations by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the UN Commission of Inquiry and other initiatives to ascertain the responsibilities of violations of human rights, international humanitarian law and the crimes related to them related in Ukraine, after the Russian aggression. This was said today in Geneva by the Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Vincenzo Grassi.

“For over a year, Russia’s war of unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine, a gross violation of the UN Charter and a threat to international security and stability, has been causing enormous suffering to the Ukrainian people, including children and others innocent civilians”, declared the Permanent Representative of Italy, speaking in the context of the Interactive Dialogue with the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, in the framework of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council. “”It – he added – is also causing a global upheaval with serious negative effects, including on food and energy security, especially for the most vulnerable countries in many parts of the world”.

The Permanent Representative underlined that Italy is deeply concerned by the information that continues to emerge, also thanks to the report of the Commission of Inquiry, on human rights and international humanitarian law violations and related crimes in Ukraine, among including attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, summary executions, unlawful detention, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, as well as forced transfers and deportations of children. “A lasting peace is our ultimate goal but it cannot be achieved without justice and without full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable. Therefore we continue to support the investigations of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the Commission of Inquiry and other initiatives for ascertaining responsibility”, finally affirmed Amb. Grassi, reiterating Italy’s full solidarity with Ukraine and its people.