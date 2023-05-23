Home » Lombardy, Sgarbi leaves the regional council: “I was a councilor…”
Lombardy, Sgarbi leaves the regional council: “I was a councilor…”

by admin
Lombardy, Sgarbi leaves the regional council: “I was a councilor…”

Lombardy, Sgarbi leaves the regional council: “If I had been appointed councilor…”

Vittorio Sgarbi officially resigned from the role of Lombard regional councilor due to incompatibility with other positions, and in particular with his role as undersecretary for cultural heritage: “In other cases I have not introduced myself personally, here I must say that for some time, since the Lombardy, I thought that perhaps the role of councilor in the Lombardy Region is no less significant and intensively useful than that of Undersecretary for Cultural Heritage”.

Sgarbi: “I think of this regional council with nostalgia”

Sgarbi added: “Once I remained a councilor, after two weeks I thought it would have been inevitable that I would remain in government. However, I thought with a bit of nostalgia about the fact that I was leaving a council of this importance, and Therefore there were various reasons that linked me to my years in Lombardy”.

Sgarbi: “No response to official communications? I haven’t received them”

Responding to the controversy raised by Luca Ferrazzi, president of the Lombardy Region Elections Board, regarding his failure to respond to official communications, explains that he has not received those emails, thus dismissing the accusations of rudeness: “I have not received any requestsit seemed to me that saying a word was in any case testifying to an evaluation which then ended up with my incompatibility by my will”.

