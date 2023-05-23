Covid, China expects peak of 65 million new cases per week in late June

Listen to the audio version of the article

China is preparing to face a new wave of Covid-19 which will reach its peak in late June, with 65 million cases a week. This was claimed by Zhong Nanshan, considered the top Chinese expert on respiratory diseases, quoted by the Global Times. Zhong made these remarks during a scientific forum in Guangzhou also revealing that two new vaccines to counter the Xbb variant will soon be on the market and adding that probably three or four more will be approved soon. “In the development of more effective vaccines, we are ahead of other countries,” says the expert.

The projections shown by the Chinese expert have highlighted that in China a small peak of Covid-19 infections is likely as early as the end of May, with around 40 million infections per week. By the end of June, the epidemic is expected to reach around 65 million infections per week. According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), the infection rate of the Xbb variant rose from 0.2% in mid-February to 74.4% in late April and then to 83.6% of early May.