LONDON (dpa-AFX) – According to British estimates, the Russian economy is also threatened with a severe crisis because of the war of aggression against Ukraine. The country is facing the worst labor shortage in decades, the Ministry of Defense announced in London on Sunday and also quoted information from the Russian central bank.

“In the past three years, Russia’s population has reportedly shrunk by up to two million people more than expected because of Corona and the war in Ukraine,” it said in London. In 2022 alone, up to 1.3 million people would have left the country, including many young and well-educated people from high-quality areas such as the IT industry. “Mobilization, historically high levels of emigration, and an aging and declining population limit the supply of labor,” it said. “This will likely lead to a reduction in the potential growth of the Russian economy and fuel inflation.”

The Ministry of Defense in London has been publishing daily information on the course of the war since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, citing intelligence information. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign./bvi/DP/mis