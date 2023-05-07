Home » London expects Russian economic crisis because of war against Ukraine
Business

London expects Russian economic crisis because of war against Ukraine

by admin
London expects Russian economic crisis because of war against Ukraine

LONDON (dpa-AFX) – According to British estimates, the Russian economy is also threatened with a severe crisis because of the war of aggression against Ukraine. The country is facing the worst labor shortage in decades, the Ministry of Defense announced in London on Sunday and also quoted information from the Russian central bank.

“In the past three years, Russia’s population has reportedly shrunk by up to two million people more than expected because of Corona and the war in Ukraine,” it said in London. In 2022 alone, up to 1.3 million people would have left the country, including many young and well-educated people from high-quality areas such as the IT industry. “Mobilization, historically high levels of emigration, and an aging and declining population limit the supply of labor,” it said. “This will likely lead to a reduction in the potential growth of the Russian economy and fuel inflation.”

The Ministry of Defense in London has been publishing daily information on the course of the war since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, citing intelligence information. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign./bvi/DP/mis

See also  Tourism, not just monuments and museums: food and wine at the top of your spending holiday in Italy

You may also like

Leonardo, in the quarter revenues run to 3...

Fabienne wanted to get her teeth done at...

Chef Rubio vitriolic against Segre: “Racial hatred? I...

The recurring drama about the debt limit

Serie A, where we will be able to...

Digital tax advice | Chatbots as Tax

Experts warn: artificial intelligence will become a real...

The deputy Mauro Laus is under investigation. Earthquake...

Safe investment? Counter savings risks despite crises and...

Bianca Berlinguer, Maggioni, Fuortes: the monstrous salaries of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy