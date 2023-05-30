Home » London wants to reopen bonus caps for bankers
Business

London wants to reopen bonus caps for bankers

by admin
London wants to reopen bonus caps for bankers

Despite bank failures and criticism of bonuses: London wants to reopen the bonus cap for bankers

The financial center on the Thames struggles with its own competitiveness and promises competitive advantages over Paris, Frankfurt and Switzerland.

No longer the hub of the stock market world: the London Stock Exchange.

Bild: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

After the Credit Suisse failure, everything seems to be going well in Bern convening a parliamentary commission of inquiry (PUK).. Should the state authorities have assessed the initially apparently gradual and then suddenly rapid decline of the big bank differently? Were serious mistakes made? Who is to blame?

See also  Lollobrigida, irony on the label: scribe that wine harms those who don't drink

You may also like

Real estate, high prices and skyrocketing rates: nose-dive...

Zhongtai Securities: In June, the market as a...

SBB app down: Travel allowed for free

Intesa Sanpaolo and Piva Group: agreement for tax...

Parliament wants wage caps for chief wages

After the administrative blow Elly Schlein is back...

Ping An Securities: Cost pressure eases mass product...

Starace restarts from Eqt Infrastructure after Enel: the...

1.1 million policyholders have already switched

Behind the largest syndicated loan of Sun Hung...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy