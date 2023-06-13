Looking at the data, it shows that the new energy automobile industry has gradually become a new business card of Chinese manufacturing-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Looking at the data, the new energy vehicle industry has gradually become a new business card for Chinese manufacturing

CCTV news:The latest data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that in May, China exported 108,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times. From January to May, 1.758 million vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 81.5%. The export of new energy vehicles was 457,000, a year-on-year increase of 1.6 times. In recent years, China‘s new energy vehicle industry has gradually become a new business card made in China. Data show that in May, China sold 717,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 60.2%; sales of new energy vehicles reached 30.1% of the total sales of new vehicles. From January to May, sales of new energy vehicles reached 2.94 million, a year-on-year increase of 46.8%; sales of new energy vehicles reached 27.7% of the total sales of new vehicles. In terms of exports, in May, 108,000 new energy vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times. From January to May, 1.758 million vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 81.5%. The export of new energy vehicles was 457,000, a year-on-year increase of 1.6 times. In recent years, China‘s new energy automobile industry has gradually become a new business card made in China and has been recognized by overseas consumers. According to data from the General Administration of Customs recently compiled by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in the first quarter of this year, China exported 1.07 million vehicles, surpassing Japan for the first time and becoming the world‘s largest automobile exporter. See also Air France focuses on cargo: now MSC-Lufthansa presses on In addition, in terms of charging infrastructure construction, many places across the country are focusing on promoting the construction of charging infrastructure to “pave the way” for new energy vehicles to go to the countryside. The executive meeting of the State Council held on June 2 pointed out that new energy vehicles are the main direction of the transformation and upgrading of the automobile industry, and the development space is very broad. The meeting clarified the continuation and optimization of new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policies, building a high-quality charging infrastructure system, further stabilizing market expectations, optimizing the consumption environment, and releasing the consumption potential of new energy vehicles to a greater extent. Industry insiders said that after the implementation of the policy, it will form a joint force with the new energy vehicle purchase subsidy policy, greatly reduce the purchase cost of new energy vehicles, and effectively help China‘s new energy vehicle industry to gain a first-mover advantage, which is of great significance to promote the high-quality development of China‘s auto industry.

CCTV news:The latest data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that in May, China exported 108,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times. From January to May, 1.758 million vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 81.5%. The export of new energy vehicles was 457,000, a year-on-year increase of 1.6 times. In recent years, China‘s new energy vehicle industry has gradually become a new business card made in China.

Data show that in May, China sold 717,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 60.2%; sales of new energy vehicles reached 30.1% of the total sales of new vehicles. From January to May, sales of new energy vehicles reached 2.94 million, a year-on-year increase of 46.8%; sales of new energy vehicles reached 27.7% of the total sales of new vehicles.

In terms of exports, in May, 108,000 new energy vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times. From January to May, 1.758 million vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 81.5%. The export of new energy vehicles was 457,000, a year-on-year increase of 1.6 times. In recent years, China‘s new energy automobile industry has gradually become a new business card made in China and has been recognized by overseas consumers. According to data from the General Administration of Customs recently compiled by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in the first quarter of this year, China exported 1.07 million vehicles, surpassing Japan for the first time and becoming the world‘s largest automobile exporter.

In addition, in terms of charging infrastructure construction, many places across the country are focusing on promoting the construction of charging infrastructure to “pave the way” for new energy vehicles to go to the countryside.

The executive meeting of the State Council held on June 2 pointed out that new energy vehicles are the main direction of the transformation and upgrading of the automobile industry, and the development space is very broad. The meeting clarified the continuation and optimization of new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policies, building a high-quality charging infrastructure system, further stabilizing market expectations, optimizing the consumption environment, and releasing the consumption potential of new energy vehicles to a greater extent.

Industry insiders said that after the implementation of the policy, it will form a joint force with the new energy vehicle purchase subsidy policy, greatly reduce the purchase cost of new energy vehicles, and effectively help China‘s new energy vehicle industry to gain a first-mover advantage, which is of great significance to promote the high-quality development of China‘s auto industry.