SampleScience releases 1960s Drum Kit

The 1960s Drum Kit by SampleScience is a VST/VST3/AU plug-in instrument for Windows and macOS featuring a meticulously sampled 1960s drum kit, recorded on tape, that captures the warm, vintage sound that defined an era .

The plug-in has 11 variations, 6 effects, a multi-waveform LFO, a filter, and more custom drum kits for your productions.

Features:

60s drum kit recorded on tape.

11 variations of 1960s drum kits processed with classic EQs, compressors, tape recorders, and more.

25 MIDI Loops.

The number of rounds per drum is 3-9.

Bass, Distortion, Delay and Reverb.

Vinyl crackle simulator that fades over time.

Tape hiss generator.

Multi-waveform LFO.

Low pass/high pass filter.

Low CPU usage.

Amplitude range control.

Price: $30.

They also released a free sample pack with 25 breakbeats made with a 1960s Drum Kit. It can be obtained on the official website:

https://www.samplescience.info/2023/06/1960s-drum-kit.html