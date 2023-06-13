Home » SampleScience releases 1960s Drum Kit
Entertainment

SampleScience releases 1960s Drum Kit

by admin
SampleScience releases 1960s Drum Kit

The 1960s Drum Kit by SampleScience is a VST/VST3/AU plug-in instrument for Windows and macOS featuring a meticulously sampled 1960s drum kit, recorded on tape, that captures the warm, vintage sound that defined an era .

The plug-in has 11 variations, 6 effects, a multi-waveform LFO, a filter, and more custom drum kits for your productions.

Features:

  • 60s drum kit recorded on tape.
  • 11 variations of 1960s drum kits processed with classic EQs, compressors, tape recorders, and more.
  • 25 MIDI Loops.
  • The number of rounds per drum is 3-9.
  • Bass, Distortion, Delay and Reverb.
  • Vinyl crackle simulator that fades over time.
  • Tape hiss generator.
  • Multi-waveform LFO.
  • Low pass/high pass filter.
  • Low CPU usage.
  • Amplitude range control.

Price: $30.

They also released a free sample pack with 25 breakbeats made with a 1960s Drum Kit. It can be obtained on the official website:
https://www.samplescience.info/2023/06/1960s-drum-kit.html

See also  The May increase is already known and we show you how to calculate it

You may also like

Kenya awards long distance runner Kipyegon $35,000 and...

US, Cormac McCarthy died: the author of “The...

How much did the blue dollar close at...

They deny the measure of force of the...

Tragic death: Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passed...

Oil price tops $69 as China seeks to...

Why do the leaders want to suspend them?

I recommended Lucas Beltrán to Madrid, but they...

The Correo Argentino platform for SMEs exceeded one...

What the autopsy revealed of the man who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy