SampleScience releases 1960s Drum Kit

They also released a free sample pack with 25 breakbeats made with a 1960s Drum Kit. It can be obtained on the official website:
The 1960s Drum Kit by SampleScience is a VST/VST3/AU plug-in instrument for Windows and macOS featuring a meticulously sampled 1960s drum kit, recorded on tape, that captures the warm, vintage sound that defined an era .
The plug-in has 11 variations, 6 effects, a multi-waveform LFO, a filter, and more custom drum kits for your productions.
Features:
- 60s drum kit recorded on tape.
- 11 variations of 1960s drum kits processed with classic EQs, compressors, tape recorders, and more.
- 25 MIDI Loops.
- The number of rounds per drum is 3-9.
- Bass, Distortion, Delay and Reverb.
- Vinyl crackle simulator that fades over time.
- Tape hiss generator.
- Multi-waveform LFO.
- Low pass/high pass filter.
- Low CPU usage.
- Amplitude range control.
Price: $30.
https://www.samplescience.info/2023/06/1960s-drum-kit.html