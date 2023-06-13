After twice being infected with the new crown, Su Bingtian couldn’t improve his strength, so he went to Zhong Nanshan for inspection_Eastern Fortune Network

On June 13, the topic “Su Bingtian invited Zhong Nanshan for an inspection after being unwell after the new crown” became the number one hot search topic.

It is understood that after Su Bingtian announced his withdrawal from the subsequent games of the 2023 season due to injury, he specifically talked about physical problems in an interview. Su Bingtian introduced that before participating in the indoor track and field competition in Gothenburg, Sweden earlier this year, he already felt unwell.

The technical experts of Su Bingtian’s team also found that,When Su Bingtian exerted his strength, his muscle strength could not be improved. Affected, Su Bingtian’s team finally canceled the indoor competition plan and returned to China to make adjustments.

According to reports, Su Bingtian’s team invited academician Zhong Nanshan to inspect Su Bingtian after returning home. “Academician Zhong Nanshan screened me for indicators. There is no problem, and it is more normal than normal people. But the uncomfortable feeling still exists during the training.” Su Bingtian said.

According to reports, Su Bingtian was infected with the new crown twice before. These unsuitable symptoms appeared after recovery. On the other hand, although the symptoms affected Su Bingtian’s competition plan, the Chinese flying man still insisted on training. Although unable to play in the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games trials, Su Bingtian said that he will continue to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Just on June 12th, @苏兰天WeiboAnnounce,Due to physical reasons, it has been decided not to participate in the upcoming World Athletics Championships and Asian Games track and field trials, and to end the 2023 season ahead of schedule. Su Bingtian said that he will use this time to actively recover and go all out to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Su Bingtian said that as a 34-year-old sprinter, years of accumulated injuries and changes in physical function after the epidemic have brought me varying degrees of difficulty in preparing for this year’s competition. Since my body had adverse reactions during training, the team conducted a series of inspections and tests for me, and actively consulted and sought help from all parties. Ultimately, after expert advice and consultation with the team,In order to better prolong my competitive sports career, I have to give up this year’s competition and take a period of rest and adjustment.Next, I will continue to pay attention to the Budapest World Championships andHangzhou Asian GamesThe performance of the Chinese team cheers and applauds for the teammates.

At the same time, I will not stop chasing my dreams! I will use this time to actively recover and go all out to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Netizens cheered Su Bing one after another.

According to public information, Su Bingtian, male, Han nationality, was born in Guyi Village, Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province on August 29, 1989. He is a Cantonese man, a Chinese male sprinter, an associate professor at the School of Physical Education of Jinan University, a postgraduate tutor, and a 2017 class of Jinan University. Master student in International Economics and Trade, doctoral student in Physical Training College of Beijing Sport University. The men’s 60-meter and 100-meter Asian record holder won the bronze medal in the men’s 4×100-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

Original title: Latest! Infected with the new crown twice, Su Bingtian couldn’t improve his strength after exerting his strength, and asked Zhong Nanshan to check…