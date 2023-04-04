11
MILANO – After months of rumors and negotiations, L’Oreal conquers AesopAustralian luxury beauty brand, famous for its natural creams.
The global make-up and perfume giant has in fact signed an agreement with the Brazilian group Natura & co for the acquisition of the subsidiary Aesop, evaluated 2.525 billion dollars, which is almost five times the turnover achieved in 2022 ($537 million).
