L’Oreal acquires Aesop’s luxury creams for 2.53 billion

MILANO – After months of rumors and negotiations, L’Oreal conquers AesopAustralian luxury beauty brand, famous for its natural creams.

The global make-up and perfume giant has in fact signed an agreement with the Brazilian group Natura & co for the acquisition of the subsidiary Aesop, evaluated 2.525 billion dollars, which is almost five times the turnover achieved in 2022 ($537 million).

