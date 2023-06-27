Lotto on Wednesday: The lottery numbers on June 28th, 2023 for 6 million euros

Twice a week, always on Wednesdays and Saturdays, you have the chance to win millions. The Wednesday lottery on June 28, 2023 has a jackpot of EUR 6 million. You can read all information about drawing the lottery numbers, the current winning numbers and jackpot amounts in the lottery on Wednesday here at news.de

Which numbers bring a lot of money this time will be seen on June 28th, 2023. On Wednesday evening you can watch the drawing in the LottoFollow .de live stream. The numbers drawn can also be found here after the drawing. Lotto odds will be announced the next business day. Then you also know how much there is to get in the respective prize categories. The lottery numbers and all other information about the process of Lotto 6aus49 Spiel77 and Super6 can be found here.

Lotto numbers on June 28th, 2023: The current winning numbers from Lotto on Wednesday

Lotto 6aus49: is still being determined

super number: is still being determined

Spiel 77: is still being determined

Super 6: is still being determined

(All information is subject to change. Source: lotto.de)

Lottery drawing on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023, online, in live stream and on TV

The Lotto.de live stream for the Wednesday draw always begins at 6:25 p.m. and the numbers are set about 10 minutes later. The lottery drawing is no longer shown live on television. At 18:55 the winning numbers shown on TV on ZDF. However, you can always find out the lottery numbers here at news.de, in teletext (ARD page 582, ZDF page 564) or at your lottery acceptance point. Lottery odds will be published the next business day.

Jackpot and odds of winning on Wednesday, 06/28/2023

To the Jackpot To win the lottery on Wednesday, you have to match seven correct numbers. Six numbers between 1 and 49 can be marked on the lottery ticket. You also need the super number. This is selected from the numbers 0 to 9 and is already printed on the ticket. This week the jackpot is 6 million euros. The probability of having seven correct lottery numbers in Lotto 6aus49 is 1 in 140 million. The respective jackpot amount results from the actual stakes.

Lotto 6aus49 from Wednesday: when is the acceptance deadline?

The acceptance deadline usually ends at 6 p.m. for the Wednesday drawing and at 7 p.m. for the Saturday drawing. The exact times are regulated differently in the federal states. The lottery ticket can be handed in at any lottery acceptance point. You can also tap your lottery numbers at state-certified online providers until shortly before the draw.

StateWednesdaysSaturdaysEurojackpotBaden-Württemberg6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Bavaria6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Berlin6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.6:45 p.m.Brandenburg5:55 p.m.6:55 p.m.6:40 p.m.Bremen6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.6:45 p.m.Hamburg17 :59 6:59 p.m.6:44 p.m.Hesse6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.6:30 p.m.Lower Saxony6:00 p.m.6:30 p.m.6:50 p.m.North Rhine-Westphalia 17:59 p.m.6:59 p.m.7:00 p.m.Rhineland-Palatinate18: 00:00 19:00 Saarland 18:00 19:00 18:45 Saxony 18:00 19:00 18:15 Saxony-Anhalt 18:00 19:00 19:00 Schleswig-Holstein 18:00 19:00 18:45 Thuringia 18:00 7:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m

Costs and fees for lottery games 6aus49, Spiel 77 and Super 6

You can place a total of 12 bets on one ticket. Each tip costs 1.20 euros. Lottery costs have increased since September 23, 2020, but the possible winnings in the top two prize categories have also increased significantly. The jackpot in the top two prize categories can grow to up to 45 million euros. In addition to the cost per tip field, a service fee is also charged. This varies in the federal states, but is a maximum of 60 cents. With the cheapest online provider, it only costs 20 cents. To participate in the additional lotteries, you pay EUR 2.50 (Spiel 77) and EUR 1.25 (Super 6).

How will my lottery winnings be paid out?

Smaller amounts can be paid out directly at the lottery acceptance point. The amount that can be paid out varies by state.

Cash payment per federal state:

Baden-Württemberg 1,000 eurosBavaria 2,500 eurosBerlin 500 eurosBrandenburg 500 eurosBremen 1,000 eurosHamburg 1,000 eurosHesse 5,000 eurosMecklenburg-Western Pomerania 500 eurosLower Saxony 500 eurosNorth Rhine-Westphalia 500 eurosRhineland-Palatinate 1,000 eurosSaarland 500 eurosSaxony 1. 000 eurosSaxony-Anhalt 1,000 eurosSchleswig-Holstein 1,000 eurosThuringia 1,000 euros

Higher winnings are only transferred to the account. For this purpose, there are central prize request forms in the lottery acceptance points, which can also be handed in there directly. The form can also be sent directly to the responsible class lottery in the federal state. The address is on the back of the lottery ticket.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

