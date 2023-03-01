Home Business Louis Vuitton launches the new “Lv Trainer” sneakers with an exhibition in Milan
Louis Vuitton launches the new "Lv Trainer" sneakers with an exhibition in Milan

Louis Vuitton launches the new "Lv Trainer" sneakers with an exhibition in Milan

Lv Trainer signed by the artist Rammellzee

The “White Canvas: Lv Trainer in Residence” exhibition on display in Milan

The exhibition “White Canvas: Lv Trainer in Residence”. Inaugurated during Milano Moda Donna at the temporary store inside the ex Traversi Garagethe exhibition will be on display until March 16.

The event marks the launch of the homonymous sneaker collection and a new initiative through which the French fashion house has invited some contemporary artists to reinterpret the shoe model thanks to their respective artistic techniques. The commercial versions of the Lv Trainer limited edition will be available in the Milan store.

The project was developed by the brand starting from an idea by Virgil Ablohformer artistic director of the menswbear recently passed away, when he asked a Sky Gellatly to curate it “to elevate a range of artists first through exhibition, and then to allow for further insight into their oeuvre through collaboration on sneakers”.

Just taken care of Sky Gellatlyas he reports Pambiancothe exhibition presents the first part of the project with the Lv Trainer customized by Lady Pink, Lee Quinones e Rammellzee, hand-painted in the context of their works, as well as multimedia installations illustrating the collaborations. Among these, the exhibition includes the paintings “Celtic Piece” Of Lady Pink“SPIT #1” e “Tablet #3” di Lee Quiñones, “Incantation of the Queen Bee” di Rammellzeealong with his sculptures “L” and “V” of the alphabet Letters Racers.

