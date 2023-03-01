CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

22:02 Our LIVE LIVE text by Musetti-Munar ends here. Thanks for following us. To all friends and readers of OA Sport have a good continuation of the evening.

22:00 63% of first fielded by Lorenzo, who transformed 73% of them into points. 87% yield instead for Munar, good at canceling each of the 6 break points offered to the opponent.

21:58 The bad moment of the young blue continues, who even today showed no progress compared to the past few weeks. Too many mistakes, few glimpses of the Musetti we are used to knowing.

JAUME MUNAR b. LORENZO MUSETTI 6-4 6-4. The Tuscan’s backhand loop ends in the net. After just over an hour and thirty minutes, the second round match of the ATP 250 in Santiago ends. Munar in the quarterfinals now awaits one between Cecchinato and the Brazilian Monteiro.

40-0 Three Munar match points. Perfect Spanish serve and volley.

30-0 The blue hits the forehand late. Munar moves to two points from the match.

15-0 He tightens the corner too much with Musetti’s forehand.

4-5 Game Musetti. With the combination of short ball and lob Lorenzo keeps his serve, but after the change of sides his opponent will serve for the match.

40-15 The straight inside out of the blue is slightly wide.

40-0 Gift with the backhand from Munar.

30-0 Service, straight and smash for the number one seed.

15-0 Musetti winning service.

5-3 Game Munar. The response from the Tuscan does not pass, which is now needed to stay in the match.

40-15 Musetti tries to react, which throws a fireball straight.

40-0 Along the desperate recovery with the running forehand of the blue. Another game that takes the Iberian road in a few moments.

30-0 The Spaniard does not close the slap on the fly, but Musetti does not take advantage of it.

15-0 Good before Munar.

3-4 Games Musetti. Excellent straight along the line coming out of the service for Lorenzo, who stays in the slipstream.

40-15 The Spaniard’s answer runs away.

30-15 Service and straight on the winning counterattack by Musetti.

15-15 Great response from Munar, which defuses the blue’s serve and volley.

15-0 Service, straight and smash for the Tuscan.

4-2 Game Munar. First away goal for the Iberian, who extends in this second set.

40-30 What a gift from Musetti … Lorenzo shoots a straight passer-by to a beaten opponent.

30-30 Drittone inside in the winner of the Tuscan, which reopens the game.

30-15 Double foul Munar, the second.

30-0 Too much haste and enthusiasm on this straight for Musetti.

15-0 Stop volley of the blue on which Munar slingshots, and finds the winning backhand passer.

2-3 Games Musetti. Powerful serve and forehand to close the fifth game. Lorenzo has to recover a set and a break.

40-0 Straight inside out winner of the blue, who gets three chances of 2-3.

30-0 This time Musetti’s serve and volley is perfect.

15-0 Service and angry forehand for the Tuscan.

3-1 Game Munar. Nothing to say. Short ball and finely crafted narrow forehand pass played by the Iberian, who confirms the break.

40-0 The backhand response of the blue runs away. Game that flies away too fast.

30-0 Munar’s backhand on the line when leaving the service.

15-0 The passer-by along the line with Musetti’s backhand stops on the net.

2-1 Break Munar. Incredible…After an excellent first away Musetti nullifies everything by sending out the smash in retreat.

30-40 The first is canceled with a touch of fino with the reverse cut.

15-40 Two Munar break points. Here comes the cue with a backhand from Musetti, who has to face two dangerous chance breaks.

15-30 The backhand volley of the number one seed in the Chilean tournament is long.

15-15 The Tuscan tennis player keeps a good watch on the net.

0-15 Musetti’s short forehand ball on the tape.

1-1 Game Munar. The Spaniard’s imperforable defense, who takes advantage of the mistake with the blue counterattack forehand.

AD-40 Munar still very good, who opens the court with a backhand down the line and closes with a high forehand volley.

40-40 Extraordinary recovery of Musetti frustrated by the new short ball of the Iberian.

40-AD Musetti break ball. This time the Spaniard exaggerates, sending his backhand out by meters along the line.

40-40 Serve and perfect volley from a brave Munar.

40-AD Musetti break ball. Munar’s forehand drop stops on the tape.

40-40 Let the blue go straight along the line while running. Let’s go to the benefits.

40-30 Along Musetti’s backhand pass on the opponent’s serve and volley.

30-30 Great first outside of the Iberian.

15-30 Double foul Munar, the first.

15-15 This time Munar’s lob is wide, preceded by the usual short ball.

15-0 He is unable to cover the Musetti net in the best possible way, suffering the opponent’s running passerby.

1-0 Game Musetti. Serve and volley with preciousness from Lorenzo, who starts well in this second set start.

40-0 Break through with the forehand out of the Musetti service.

30-0 The Spaniard’s backhand response is long.

15-0 Away from the Munar ball on this forehand.

SECOND SET

6-4 FIRST SET MUNAR. Shoot all Musetti, lucky on the first two occasions to pinch the line, but out of revs with the third forehand.

40-15 Two Munar set points. What a point from the Spaniard, who wins an endless exchange by playing a great forehand drop followed by the winning lob.

30-15 The tape drags the backhand response of the blue into the corridor.

15-15 The cue arrives with Lorenzo’s forehand.

0-15 Sequence of forehands well played by Musetti, who finds the winner and loads.

4-5 Game Musetti. Thanks to the second ACE Lorenzo holds the serve. After the change of field Munar will serve for the set.

40-30 Service and straight for the blue.

30-30 First in kick and straight inside in winning for Musetti.

15-30 Yet another straight shot that brings the point to the Iberian.

15-15 Passerby of the Spanish who goes out to the net.

0-15 What a response from Munar, who brings home the point with the next rebound smash.

5-3 Game Munar. Musetti’s forehand response takes off, which now serves to stay in the first set.

40-0 Straight crossed winner of the Spaniard, who gets three chances of 5-3.

30-0 The Iberian continues to push well with the backhand along the line.

15-0 Another excellent shot played by Munar.

3-4 Games Musetti. Straight inside out and smash well played by the blue, who clings to his opponent.

40-30 Musetti double foul, the first.

40-15 Straight on the line and winning rebound smash for Lorenzo.

30-15 Service and smash for Musetti.

15-15 Along the backhand recovery of the Spaniard.

0-15 Sensational point from Munar, who reaches everywhere and invents an incredible backhand drop.

4-2 Game Munar. Prima and volley to close the game for the Iberian.

40-15 Error not from Musetti. The Carrara sends a comfortable forehand volley into the net.

30-15 In this case, Munar’s short ball is easy to read, with the incisive recovery of the blue.

30-0 Despite a good volley blocked in the stretch Musetti is forced to suffer again the passerby of the Spaniard.

15-0 The backhand of the Tuscan runs away.

2-3 Games Musetti. This time it is Lorenzo who plays the short ball finding the point that is worth the fifth game.

40-30 Munar’s forehand full of spin is very deep.

40-15 Winning service of the blue.

30-15 ACE Musetti, the first of the match.

15-15 Second serve and volley for Musetti, who suffers from the opponent’s running passerby.

15-0 The response of the Iberian is wide.

3-1 Game Munar. Winning kick service by the Spaniard, who re-emerges from 0-40 confirming for the second time the break won in the opening.

AD-40 Straight inside out which betrays the Tuscan again.

40-40 Very good on this occasion Munar, who pushes well with his backhand along the line.

30-40 Musetti’s backhand lob is not included.

15-40 The forehand recovery of the tennis player from Carrara is short.

0-40 Three balls from the Musetti counterbreak. Loaded response from the number 1 of the seeding that Munar is unable to oppose.

0-30 Straight inside out winner of the blue!

0-15 After a hesitant smash Musetti manages to save himself with a feline reflex on the net.



1-2 Games Musetti. With forehands Lorenzo commands the exchange and is unlocked in this match.

40-15 Straight inside out of the blue that ends in the corridor.

40-0 Munar’s answer goes off in the middle of the net.

30-0 Service and straight for Musetti.

15-0 The response of the Iberian runs away.

2-0 Game Munar. Lorenzo’s recovery on the third drop in a few minutes of his opponent was short.

AD-40 Blue’s forehand response does not pass.

40-40 Once again Munar scores with the short and passing ball scheme.

30-40 Musetti counterbreak ball. He manages to change gear with the straight along the Musetti line, then closing with the cross.

30-30 The back of the Iberian is too deep, which comes out just a little.

30-15 Short ball and passer combination played perfectly by Munar.

15-15 He defends well on the backhand along the line of the opponent Lorenzo, obtaining the point.

15-0 Musetti’s forehand does not pass.

1-0 Break Munar. Free quarter forehand of the game signed by the Tuscan, which starts in a not encouraging way.

15-40 Two Munar break points. Roller coaster in this first game with the forehand for Musetti, who sends out another one.

15-30 This time the forehand along the blue line is the winner.

0-30 Lorenzo loses control of the forehand again.

0-15 It starts with Musetti’s forehand that ends in the middle of the net.

FIRST SET

20:20 Lorenzo Musetti and Jaume Munar are completing the warm-up operations. In just over two minutes off to the second round challenge of the ATP 250 in Santiago. Have fun and good tennis everyone!

20:17 The winner of the match we are going to follow will find in the quarterfinals one between Marco Cecchinato and the Brazilian Monteiro.

20:13 Carrara’s talent seeks redemption after two unexpected setbacks. Musetti has so far lost both direct clashes with his Spanish rival, played at challenger level.

20:09 Good evening and welcome back to LIVE LIVE written by Musetti-Munar, second round of the ATP 250 in Santiago. The first match of the day on the Chilean central ended, with the German Hanfmann victorious in two sets over Carballes. In a few minutes it will be blue’s turn.

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE text of the second round match of the ATP 250 in Santiago which will see Lorenzo Musetti opposite the Spanish Jaume Munar. Third direct confrontation between the two, who crossed paths on two occasions at challenger level. In both cases the Iberian triumphed. The winner of the match will find in the quarterfinals one between Marco Cecchinato and the Brazilian Monteiro.

Musetti, who will turn twenty-one the day after tomorrow, shows up on the Chilean clay eager to redeem a start to 2023 full of difficulties. The Tuscan, excluding the United Cup singles, won just one match out of the four played, surprisingly falling to the blows of the Peruvian Varillas in Buenos Aires, and the Chilean Jarry in Rio de Janeiro. The number one seed today won’t be able to afford distractions against a mangy opponent on this surface.

For his part, Munar, a twenty-six year old from Santanyi, arrives in Santiago de Chile with a season record of 2 wins and 5 defeats. The Spaniard played the first round with many difficulties, and in almost three hours, the landlord Tabilo. Number 66 in the ATP ranking, pure clay court player, his trademark is resistance and baseline play.

The second round match of the ATP 250 in Santiago between Lorenzo Musetti and Jaume Munar will start no earlier than 20.00 on the Central Court of the Chilean stadium. It will be possible to follow the event live on Supertennis and in streaming on SupertenniX. OA Sport will offer you LIVE LIVE written point by point of the match. Have fun and good tennis everyone!

Photo: LaPresse

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport