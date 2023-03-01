Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the 90th anniversary celebration meeting of the Central Party School and the opening ceremony of the 2023 spring semester.

Adhere to the original intention of the party school and strive to educate talents for the party and offer suggestions for the party

Cai Qiding and Xue Xiang attended

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 1. The Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a celebration meeting for its 90th anniversary and the opening ceremony for the 2023 spring semester on March 1. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, State President, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission attended and delivered an important speech. He emphasized that the original aspiration of the Party School is to educate talents and provide suggestions for the Party. Party schools at all levels must stick to this original aspiration, forge ahead with determination, and make new contributions to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event.

At 10 a.m., the meeting began. All stand up and sing the national anthem.

Amid warm applause, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech. He pointed out that focusing on the center and serving the overall situation is the political position that the party school must always adhere to, and it is an inevitable requirement to practice the original intention of the party school. We must always adhere to the banner of the party, the will of the party, and the mission of the party, consciously position ourselves in the new great cause of the party and the new great project of party building, and consciously work for the party and the country Big picture service. We must adhere to the correct direction of running a school, always adhere to the surname of the party school, adhere to the principle of party spirit, consciously obey the political line of serving the party, strictly abide by the party’s political discipline and rules, insist on loving the party, speaking about the party in the party, worrying about the party in the party, In the party for the party, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, and consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of ideology, politics and actions. It is necessary to find out the combination, entry point, and focus of the party school’s work and the party’s central tasks, closely follow the needs of the party, give full play to its own advantages, and achieve what kind of cadres the party needs, and what kind of cadres the party school trains; the party needs to study To solve any major problems, the party school will try to offer advice and suggestions in those areas.

Xi Jinping emphasized that cultivating talents for the party is the unique value of the party school. The party school is the main front for cadre education and training. It must take an active role in cultivating a cadre of ruling cadres who are worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation, do a good job in preaching, teaching, and dispelling confusion in the new era, spread the truth of Marxism well, and teach the truth well. Promote reform, development and stability, and solve the confusion encountered in transforming the subjective world and the objective world.

Xi Jinping pointed out that theoretical cultivation is the core of the overall quality of leading cadres, theoretical maturity is the basis of political maturity, and political firmness stems from theoretical sobriety. For leading cadres, the more firmly they grasp the housekeeping skill of Marxism, the higher their political standing, the stronger their political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and the stronger their ability to observe the current situation, plan for development, and prevent and resolve risks. initiative. The party school should further strengthen the education and training of Marxist theory, focus on unifying thought, will, and action with the latest achievements in the Sinicization and modernization of Marxism, and unremittingly use the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and forge the soul.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the party school is a “melting pot” for leading cadres to temper their party spirit. Party schools at all levels should take Party spirit education as the main content of teaching, carry out in-depth education on ideals and beliefs, the purpose of the Party, the “Four Histories”, revolutionary traditions, traditional virtues of the Chinese nation, and clean and honest government. The important content of party spirit education guides and promotes leading cadres to continuously improve their ideological awareness, spiritual realm, and moral cultivation, establish a correct view of power, political achievements, and career, and maintain the political qualities of a Communist.

Xi Jinping pointed out that to fulfill the duties and missions of the new era entrusted by the party and the people, leading cadres must comprehensively strengthen their abilities in all aspects and strive to become experts in their own work. Party schools at all levels should closely focus on the major decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, closely combine with the country’s major strategic needs, organize practical and effective professional ability training, focus on improving the ability of leading cadres to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, and prevent and resolve risks. To develop the fighting spirit and fighting skills, focus on enhancing the ability to prevent risks, tackle difficulties, meet challenges, and resist suppression, continuously improve the level of professionalism, and be better qualified for leadership work.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the party school, as an important front of the party’s ideological and theoretical front, undertakes the important responsibility of providing advice for the party. It is necessary to do a good job in theoretical research and countermeasure research, which is a university knowledge that explores laws and is practical, and releases high-quality results in research and interpretation of party innovation theory, promotion of party theoretical innovation, and suggestions for the party and the government. This is also the unique value of the party school.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the party school is an important frontier for the party’s ideological work and must be in the hands of people who are loyal to the party and Marxism. The party school should publicize the party’s views, refute all kinds of fallacies and heresies in a targeted manner, be an active preacher of the party’s innovative theory, a staunch defender of the guiding position of Marxism in the ideological field, and a leader who uses the party’s ideology to guide social trends of thought Reliable vanguard.

Xi Jinping emphasized that to stick to the original intention of the party school, we must always adhere to strict governance and quality building, follow the most stringent political standards, academic standards, teaching standards, and management standards, and use the “purifier” of unhealthy trends and the “melting pot” of party spirit training “, the role of the “weathervane” of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. It is necessary to strengthen the education of party schools’ glorious traditions and fine style of work, strengthen the education of political discipline and political rules, and guide party school teachers to concentrate on their studies, piously ask questions, and carefully educate people. Party schools at all levels must be daring to manage and manage strictly, so that students can feel the style of learning, simplicity, and clarity as soon as they enter the party school. We should regard the establishment of quality schools as the life project of running schools, and insist on running schools with high standards. It is necessary to grasp the key of the talent team and vigorously implement the strategy of strengthening the school with talents.

Finally, Xi Jinping emphasized that adhering to the party’s overall leadership over the work of party schools is the fundamental experience of our party running party schools and the fundamental guarantee for promoting the healthy development of party schools. It is necessary to insist on running party schools throughout the party, and party committees and governments at all levels, as well as relevant functional departments, must take practical actions to support the development of party schools.

When presiding over the meeting, Chen Xi said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech reviewed and summarized the 90-year historical achievements and glorious achievements of the Central Party School, and made a comprehensive and profound exposition around the party school’s original intention of “cultivating talents for the party and providing suggestions for the party”. A programmatic document on the development of the Party School of the Times. Party schools at all levels must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. Continuously create a new situation in the work of the party school, and contribute wisdom and strength to the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The meeting ended with the majestic “Internationale”.

Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, and Liu Jinguo attended.

Comrades in charge of relevant departments of the Central Committee, members of the leadership team of the Central Party School (National School of Administration) and China Pudong, Jinggangshan, and Yan’an Cadre Colleges, faculty representatives, and current students, leaders of the original school (college) of the Central Party School (National School of Administration), retired Representatives of old comrades and others attended the meeting. The meeting was held in the form of video conference, and branch venues were set up in Pudong, Jinggangshan, and Yan’an Leadership Academy in China.