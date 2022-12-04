According to news on December 3, a netizen posted an order for the OPPO Reno9 series. This netizen bought three mobile phones at the same time and put the Reno9 series into his pocket.Said “the new machine looks good, Jingdong speed yyds”.

It is reported that,The three models of the Reno9 series are Reno9, Reno9 Pro and Reno9 Pro+, with starting prices of 2499 yuan, 3499 yuan and 3999 yuan respectively.The total sum of the threeReached 9997 yuan.

In terms of core configuration, Reno9 uses a 120Hz OLED curved screen, front 32 million pixels, rear 64 million + 2 million dual cameras, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, supports NFC, battery is 4500mAh, and supports 67W wired flash charging.

OPPO Reno9 Pro uses a 6.7-inch curved screen, front 32 million pixels, rear 50 million + 8 million dual cameras, supports NFC, built-in Mariana X chip, equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, battery 4500mAh, supports 67W wired flash charge.

OPPO Reno9 Pro+ uses a 6.7-inch OLED curved screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, front 32 million pixels, rear 50 million + 8 million + 2 million triple cameras, a battery of 4700mAh, and supports 80W wired flash charging.

The three models are pre-installed with the ColorOS 13 system and built-in the ColorOS supercomputing platform developed by OPPO. It can achieve a balance between high performance and low power consumption during the user’s use, and further bring a smoother experience to the user.

