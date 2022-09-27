Home Business LU-VE presents its debut on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange at Investor Day
Business

LU-VE presents its debut on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange at Investor Day

by admin

Today, the Investor Day organized by LU-VE Group was held, which communicated the passage of the company to the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange to the financial community. LU-VE Group was listed in 2015 on the AIM segment, which later became Euronext Growth Milan.

In seven years, the company has increased its turnover by approximately 3 times, reaching € 583 million in the 12 months to June 2022 and approximately 2.5 times its capitalization.

Today LU-VE Group operates with 19 production plants in 9 countries, as well as in Europe also in the USA, India and China. Since 1986, through research projects on new refrigerants, LU-VE Group boasts a track record of highly successful CO2 installations in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

See also  Dabeinong (002385.SZ) April live pig sales revenue of 463 million yuan fell 40.26% year-on-year_Stock Channel_Securities Star

You may also like

ByteDance’s next-generation VR headset PICO 4 is on...

Pnrr: green light from the European Commission for...

The mass production of FF91 has doubled, and...

All Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been certified...

DS 3, model year 2023 debuts: it changes...

All crazy about olive oil: world demand grows...

Ryzen 7000 Core Display Performance Measurement

INPS: in August 1.18 million families with citizenship...

Bond: Gundlach comes out and starts buying US...

Goodbye Lamborghini Aventador, the era of the traditional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy