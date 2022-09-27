Today, the Investor Day organized by LU-VE Group was held, which communicated the passage of the company to the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange to the financial community. LU-VE Group was listed in 2015 on the AIM segment, which later became Euronext Growth Milan.

In seven years, the company has increased its turnover by approximately 3 times, reaching € 583 million in the 12 months to June 2022 and approximately 2.5 times its capitalization.

Today LU-VE Group operates with 19 production plants in 9 countries, as well as in Europe also in the USA, India and China. Since 1986, through research projects on new refrigerants, LU-VE Group boasts a track record of highly successful CO2 installations in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.