Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks to Pnrr funds

Listen to the audio version of the article

Lube, the kitchen manufacturer group from the Marche region, accelerates its expansion abroad, with a dedicated investment plan of 44 million euros, made available thanks to the «Lube for Future» project, which the company presented to access resources and to the concessions put in place by the Pnrr fund n. 20 – 27 April 2022.

The project is a total investment, as mentioned, of 44 million (of which 27 dedicated to machinery and systems), aimed at building a new production unit, in the municipality of Treia, for the production of kitchen furniture, living room furniture and cabinets for the foreign market.

«Currently the turnover of the company aimed at the foreign market is equal to 10% of the total but the current production structure, designed for the needs of the Italian market, does not allow us to be competitive in an international context where product and service are very different from national logics», explain Alessio Sileoni and Marcello Giulianelli respectively R&D and COO of the Group.

«The new investment aims to give centrality to a key element of development, i.e. the creation of products and services for specialized distribution and for the contract, which best meet the demands of the foreign market».

The new structure, which will have a useful surface area of ​​approximately 30,000 square meters and will employ approximately 60 new highly specialized workers, will be built following criteria of innovation and functionality, energy saving and environmental sustainability.