Luca Bizzarri: “Meloni? Siege syndrome doesn’t work. Schlein, what a fall with the story of the color schemer”

An intense 2023 for Luca Bizzarri: from the covers together with Paolo Kessisoglu per DiTuesday by Giovanni Floris on La7 to victory in the third edition of LOL – Whoever laughs is outpassing through the show on Rai1 Benedetta primavera alongside Loretta Goggi. And now here he is starring in the theater with the monologue They don’t have a friend (inspired by the homonymous podcast published by Chora Media)

Take NonHannoUnAmico to the theater, the monologue inspired by your podcast born during the electoral campaign. Can you tell us three key moments that you will tell the audience about?

“Three moments in life. Our adolescence, childhood and ends with the maturity that at 50, perhaps, we should have reached. And perhaps we haven’t always reached”

Thinking about your show, De Gregori’s “Viva l’Italia” came to mind, a cross-section of a country that no longer exists. What is left of that Italy?

“He is left of De Gregori’s Italy, his generation. Perhaps Gaber is right, it is a generation that has lost. And we are left, a generation that hasn’t even played”

Italy between vices and virtues and Luca Bizzarri between podcasts and theatre: give us hope in these dark times full of uncertainties…. what are the positive things you see sprouting in the Italian people and society?

“As always, the positive thing is the kids, who I hope try to resemble us as little as possible: they detach themselves from their fathers, their mothers and do something different from what their parents did”

You said recently that you don’t talk about politics, but about political communication. Can you give me an opinion under this juncture on the two women of Italian politics: Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein? What are the strong points and which ones should they work on?

“They are the ones who communicate better. Better than many others. In my opinion, however, both have ample room for improvement…”

How do they have room for improvement…

“Meloni has this siege syndrome which in my opinion doesn’t work. She should accept the democratic game more. And don’t go ahead with films, then the last ‘Stanley Kubrick’ was terrible”.

Elly Schlein invece…

“In my opinion, he took a terrible fall with the story of the color match. Which I don’t think is so much his fault, as much as the fault of the people around him. If I had asked my grandmother what we would have talked about the next day…. my grandmother would have said ‘of the color schemer and nobody ca… all the rest of the interview‘. That she was amazed that this happened says a lot more about her staff than about her.”

On the male front, how do you see Salvini and Conte?

“Between both of you… In my opinion, few are saved on the male front. Di Maio is the one who communicates best, who keeps quiet and in fact has found a job”

NonHannoUnAmico is a theatrical show by and with Luca Bizzarri, written with Ugo Ripamontiinspired byhomonymous podcast published by Chora Media which in the last year has met with such success as to make the way of saying “They don’t have a friend” a common and widespread interlayer. Exactly like in the podcast – born to tell the story of the electoral campaign and carried out thanks to an average of fifty thousand daily listens and one million streams per month – but with all the possibilities of deepening and “enjoyment” of the theatrical context, at the center of NonHannoUnAmico is the political communication of our times, social phenomena, customs of a new millennium confused between the nostalgia of the twentieth century and the desire for technological and social innovation. With all the sagacity of his satire, in an hour of telling us, Bizzarri leads us to laugh at ourselves, at our weaknesses, at our tics. An hour of storytelling in which we recognize ourselves as in a mirror which at first seems distorting to us, but which in reality, looking closely, restores that image of us which we refuse to see. Characterized by an essential setting to let words and laughter fill all the spaces, even physical ones, of the theater

Luca Bizzarri, the dates and appointments at the theater with the monologue NonHannoUnAmico

DontHaveAFriend will spinin this first phase of the May 2023 tour, in 6 Italian cities: after Ferrara on May 5, here are Turin, Bologna, Genoa, Milan, Palermo and Cagliari.

Sunday, May 7 TURIN Colosseum Theater

Monday 8 May BOLOGNA Theater Celebrations Wednesday

May 10 GENOA Politeama Genovese Thursday

May 11 MILAN Teatro Carcano Saturday

May 13 PALERMO Teatro Golden Wednesday

May 17 CAGLIARI Auditorium Theater

Monday 22 May ROME Sala Umberto

