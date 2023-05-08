Scudetto party: carousels in the city, 40 in a van – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 07 – While the party organized by Napoli was being staged at the Maradona stadium, fans went wild in the city with carousels and invading the squares. From the seafront to Piazza Garibaldi, there is still a flow of flagged cars and there is no lack of folklore elements and over the top enthusiasm. Like the van, completely open, carrying about forty fans crowded together, including some minors, which is crossing the city. Or like the motorcyclist riding an all-blue scooter who wears the pacifier mask, the symbol of Naples, instead of a helmet.



Or, again, like the machine adapted to a juke box that sends the Napoli choirs to the ball.



A banner with the inscription “Naples Champion of Italy” was displayed at Borgo Marinari. All the main monuments are colored blue, from Castel dell’Ovo to the colonnade of San Francesco di Paola. In Piazza Trieste e Trento a Brazilian model wanders around Rio Carnival style covered only in the blue decorations of body painting.



“Thanks to the Italian champions” reads the poles of the ANM, the Neapolitan company that takes care of transport, near the bus stops. (HANDLE).

