Luca Ruffino bought 40,000 shares of Visibilia before taking his own life

Visibilia, the mysterious suicide of Ruffino and those six notes all with the same content

The death of the president of Visibilia Luca Ruffinus it’s a yellow. I am too many things that don’t add up In the suicide of the manager who had taken over the shares of Santanchè and took command of the company that ended up in the crosshairs of the investigators. “Forget me“. Ruffino wrote the same word in all six farewell notes reserved for friends and family, but also for thousands of condominiums who lived in the buildings he managed. Excluding health problemsa motivation that circulated above all in some political circles, however, exists something that links his death to entrepreneurial activities. Ruffino – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – had ordered the purchase of others 40 thousand shares of Visibilia before dying. A curious choice, given that it comes from the Santanchè company he was already the first shareholder.

The acquisitions date back to 3 to 4 August through Sif Italia spa, the company he himself founded in 1986. The sale would have brought him above 50%. It is not clear, says the newspaper, whether the operations were carried out personally or indicated to the staff. Prosecutors Daniela Bertolucci and Maria Giuseppa Gravina tomorrow they will hear from the manager’s partner. And in the meantime, they await the results of the autopsy.

Read also: Ruffino, Meluzzi: “The suicides of managers are often murders in disguise”

Read also: Visibilia, the latest interview with Ruffino: “Nothing to share with Santanchè”

Subscribe to the newsletter