Dermatitis, why worse in summer? How to defend yourself and tricks to protect your skin

The summer season can cause an increase in symptoms in people with dermatitis. Here are some tips to enjoy the sun safely.

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczemais a chronic inflammatory skin disease that can affect people of all ages. This condition manifests itself with intense itching, dry skin e redness. Although it is not contagious, its precise cause is still a mystery to the medical community. Experts believe that a combination of genetic and environmental factors may be involved in the onset of this condition.

Summer can be a difficult time for people suffering from dermatitis, due to various factors such as heat, humidity, excessive sweating and exposure to environmental allergens such as pollen. Furthermore, chlorine in swimming pools and sea salt can further irritate the skin. During the hot months, it’s crucial maintain full attention and dedicate constant care to your skin.

Summer and atopic dermatitis: everything you need to know

People suffering from atopic dermatitis may experience different effects depending on the individual case. According to some studies it would appear that the salt in seawater has antiseptic properties that can reduce the chance of infection, a common problem with eczema. On the contrary, others note that excessive exposure to the sun can worsen the condition, causing skin inflammation and overheating.

Importantly, the effect might vary depending on the stage of the disease. For example, if the eczema is in a phase of symptom remission, contact with the sea could help further improve the condition of the skin. Here, then, are some simple tips on how to ease your symptoms and enjoy all that the summer season has to offer.

To begin with, it is important to go to the beach during the coolest hours of the day to avoid direct exposure to the most intense sunlight. Always use one Sun protection with a protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 before going to the beach, reapplying it after every swim in the sea.

Also, avoid staying in wet swimsuits for long periods of time, as humidity can make symptoms worse of the disease. Always try to dry yourself well after swimming in the sea and remove the sand with a fresh water shower. Finally, don’t forget to apply a emollient cream or lotion and hydrating after spending time at the beach. This will help keep the skin hydrated and prevent any outbreaks from appearing. By following these simple steps, you will be able to effectively manage the atopic dermatitis during the summer and fully enjoy your summer.

