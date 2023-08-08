Guangxi Region Braces for Multiple Showers and Possible Heavy Rainfall

Guangxi Braces for Multiple Showers and Potential Heavy Rainfall

Yesterday, Guangxi experienced the strongest period of rainfall in the current round, with Nanning being particularly affected. The sudden darkening of the sky followed by thunder, lightning, and heavy rain created an eerie atmosphere reminiscent of nightfall. The Nanning Meteorological Observatory issued yellow lightning and orange rainstorm warnings in quick succession. The rainfall in Guangxi is expected to weaken today, but short-term heavy precipitation still needs to be guarded against.

According to the Guangxi Meteorological Observatory, heavy to heavy rains and local heavy rain were recorded in parts of southern and western Guangxi from August 6 to 7. The heaviest rainfall was observed in Fengji Village, Nanpo Township, Jingxi City, with a total of 155.5 mm. Coastal areas experienced gusts of magnitude 5 and strong winds of magnitude 6, while the Beibu Gulf reported gusts of magnitude 8 to 9.

Looking ahead, the rainfall in Guangxi is expected to weaken from the evening of the 7th to the 8th. However, heavy to heavy rains will persist in western Guangxi and coastal areas during this period. The Beibu Gulf will continue to experience strong winds at Level 7. Areas in Baise, Chongzuo, Fangchenggang, Qinzhou, Beihai, and Nanning may also see moderate to heavy rain, with the possibility of localized torrential rain. From the evening of the 8th to the daytime of the 10th, multiple showers are expected in most of Guangxi, with the potential for short-term heavy precipitation in certain areas.

In Nanning City, showers will turn into moderate rain today, with localized heavy rain. The temperature will range from 25-32°C, accompanied by a southeast wind of magnitude 1-2. Tomorrow, the city will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms, and moderate to heavy rain may occur. On the 10th, the city can expect partly cloudy conditions with local showers or thunderstorms.

Despite yesterday being the beginning of autumn, Guangxi is far from experiencing the typical autumn conditions. The subtropical high pressure system has strengthened its control over the region. Starting tomorrow, more showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, leading to increased humidity. The Guangxi Meteorological Department urges residents to be cautious of strong winds along the coast and remain alert to potential secondary disasters such as mountain torrents, mudslides, and flooding in small and medium-sized rivers caused by heavy rainfall.

Reported by Zhao Jinling and intern Wei Liyu, edited by Pang Guanhua and Li Minjun.

