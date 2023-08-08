Home » Guangxi Region Braces for Multiple Showers and Possible Heavy Rainfall
News

Guangxi Region Braces for Multiple Showers and Possible Heavy Rainfall

by admin

Guangxi Braces for Multiple Showers and Potential Heavy Rainfall

Yesterday, Guangxi experienced the strongest period of rainfall in the current round, with Nanning being particularly affected. The sudden darkening of the sky followed by thunder, lightning, and heavy rain created an eerie atmosphere reminiscent of nightfall. The Nanning Meteorological Observatory issued yellow lightning and orange rainstorm warnings in quick succession. The rainfall in Guangxi is expected to weaken today, but short-term heavy precipitation still needs to be guarded against.

According to the Guangxi Meteorological Observatory, heavy to heavy rains and local heavy rain were recorded in parts of southern and western Guangxi from August 6 to 7. The heaviest rainfall was observed in Fengji Village, Nanpo Township, Jingxi City, with a total of 155.5 mm. Coastal areas experienced gusts of magnitude 5 and strong winds of magnitude 6, while the Beibu Gulf reported gusts of magnitude 8 to 9.

Looking ahead, the rainfall in Guangxi is expected to weaken from the evening of the 7th to the 8th. However, heavy to heavy rains will persist in western Guangxi and coastal areas during this period. The Beibu Gulf will continue to experience strong winds at Level 7. Areas in Baise, Chongzuo, Fangchenggang, Qinzhou, Beihai, and Nanning may also see moderate to heavy rain, with the possibility of localized torrential rain. From the evening of the 8th to the daytime of the 10th, multiple showers are expected in most of Guangxi, with the potential for short-term heavy precipitation in certain areas.

In Nanning City, showers will turn into moderate rain today, with localized heavy rain. The temperature will range from 25-32°C, accompanied by a southeast wind of magnitude 1-2. Tomorrow, the city will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms, and moderate to heavy rain may occur. On the 10th, the city can expect partly cloudy conditions with local showers or thunderstorms.

See also  Mansour Ouro-Tagba goes pro with TSV 1860 Munich

Despite yesterday being the beginning of autumn, Guangxi is far from experiencing the typical autumn conditions. The subtropical high pressure system has strengthened its control over the region. Starting tomorrow, more showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, leading to increased humidity. The Guangxi Meteorological Department urges residents to be cautious of strong winds along the coast and remain alert to potential secondary disasters such as mountain torrents, mudslides, and flooding in small and medium-sized rivers caused by heavy rainfall.

Reported by Zhao Jinling and intern Wei Liyu, edited by Pang Guanhua and Li Minjun.

You may also like

over 33 million investments — Companies

Parkinson’s? You can live with it, says Ján...

Spectacular Sight in the Southern California Sky: SpaceX...

Colombia women’s team for the quarterfinals against Jamaica

PA, POSTPONED ADMINISTRATION OPEN WEEK 2020

World Dairy Conference Spurs Massive Investment in the...

Colombia asks that authorities prove crimes for which...

Prosecutor’s Office alert for femicide cases

the plan of the municipal administration to redevelop...

The mother of the actor Angus Cloud of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy