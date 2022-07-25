Listen to the audio version of the article

He was the ambassador of Sicilian wine in the world: Count Lucio Tasca d’Almerita died at 82. Enlightened and innovative entrepreneur: in 1985 he was the first in Sicily to experiment with international varieties, then opening a path followed by many other producers on the island. Over the years, Capofaro, in Salina, in the Aeolian archipelago, has been added to the mother estate, Regaleali – acquired in 1830 by the two Tasca brothers, a green island in the center of Sicily, in the ancient County of Sclafani; Tascante on Etna; the historic Whitaker estate on the ancient island of Mozia; and Sallier de La Tour, in Monreale.

French contaminations

At the beginning of the 80s he wanted to deal with the great French varieties and tastings around the world. After convincing his father, he began making wines such as Cabernet and Chardonnay and using French oak barrels for aging, soft presses for winemaking, short pruning, and demonstrating to the world Sicily’s ability to produce quality wines and long-lived.

He brought technology to the vineyard

It was also under the leadership of president Lucio Tasca that the team was the first in the wine world to introduce the use of technology in the ordinary management of the company, including wine management software to improve and control the management from the vineyard to the customer shelf with particular attention also to the issue of environmental sustainability. Its mission has always been to promote and improve the production and entrepreneurial development of Sicily, in order to strengthen the competitiveness of the region and the country within the world market.

Confindustria, Albanese: “Wine has made culture”

“Sicily loses an enlightened entrepreneur, a man who has made culture out of wine”. This is how the president of Confindustria Sicilia Alessandro Albanese comments on the death of Count Lucio Tasca D’Almerita, “an entrepreneur who was able to look beyond and who, with his courageous vision, had the ability to open new avenues for the development of production and the market of wine in Sicily ».