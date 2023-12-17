Home » Lucky Winner Hits Jackpot in Puerto Rico Electronic Lottery Just in Time for Christmas
Business

by admin
A person in Puerto Rico is set to have an extra special Christmas this year after winning big in the Rematch lottery. The Puerto Rico Electronic Lottery announced that a winning ticket, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, was sold in a bakery in the town of Aguadilla for the draw on December 13. The winning numbers for the draw were 04-09-11-12-24 (04).

The Lottery shared the exciting news on their Facebook page, congratulating the lucky winner and the store that sold the winning ticket. The post read, “They took revenge in Aguadilla! 🍀 The automatic and award-winning play was sold at Ceiba Bakery. Congratulations! 🙌”

The next drawing for the Rematch is set to have a pot of $105,000, while the Lotto jackpot stands at an impressive $1.8 million.

It’s safe to say that this holiday season will be extra merry for the fortunate winner. Congratulations to them, and may their good fortune bring joy and happiness this Christmas.

