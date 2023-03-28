The day before the nationwide warning strike, there were delays and cancellations at Lufthansa. According to the company, the reason for this was a technical fault. Passengers were rebooked on other connections or the train.

En the day before the big warning strike, also in air traffic, Lufthansa had to contend with technical problems. The largest German airline spoke of technical faults at external IT service providers, which would have affected check-in at the counter and boarding at the largest German airport in Frankfurt am Main on Sunday morning. There were delays or flight cancellations, as a company spokeswoman said at the request of the German Press Agency on Sunday. Passengers were offered other connections and rebookings on the train.

According to the company, the problems at Frankfurt Airport were resolved around midday on Sunday. Meanwhile, check-in via the Lufthansa website and at check-in machines at airports were still affected. Lufthansa advised travelers to check in via mobile browsers, for example on smartphones or tablets, or via the airline’s app. In addition, travelers should check the status of their flight on the Internet or via the app.

Lufthansa passengers had to be prepared for some failures from Sunday anyway because of the large-scale nationwide warning strike in public transport, which Verdi and the railway and transport union (EVG) had called for. At Munich Airport there were no Lufthansa flights that day – apart from humanitarian flights. According to the operator Fraport, there will be no regular passenger traffic in Frankfurt on Monday.

also read Mobility general strike

There were already technical delays and cancellations for passengers with flight connections via Frankfurt on February 15. At that time, a cable damage on a Frankfurt S-Bahn line was the reason that led to a failure of the computer systems at Lufthansa.