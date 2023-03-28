Easter is just around the corner and it is important for us to decorate not only the interior of the house but also the garden to bring the festive mood. If you are looking for unique ideas, here are the best Easter garden decorations to brighten up your outdoor space and impress your guests and neighbors with your creativity.

Make Easter decorations for the garden yourself

Easter is a wonderful time of year to celebrate with the whole family. Wow everyone with these creative decorating ideas perfect for outdoors. Create a colourful, festive garden to spread the spring spirit outdoors.

Outdoor rain boot Easter basket

Transform your old rain boots into colorful Easter decorations for the lawn. Fill the bottom of each boot with a layer of faux grass. Then add plastic eggs, candy and other small gifts until you reach the top. Add more faux grass to create this pretty wicker alternative.

Make an Easter tree

This Easter tree is quite easy, but takes a bit of time.

You will need an old tree stump, twigs, artificial moss, some plastic Easter eggs and string.

Attach the tree branches to the tree stump with a hot glue gun. Add some artificial moss between the branches and decorate the tree trunk as you like.

Cut a few pieces of twine about 3 to 4 inches long and tie a knot in the bottom end of each twine. The string must be inserted into each plastic egg and then locked. Then tie the Easter eggs to the branches.

Easter decoration for the garden: egg garland

This Easter egg garland is ideal for garden decoration and is very easy to make with children.

Necessary materials:

Napkin Glue (Mod Podge)

7-8 balloons

Multicolored Yarn

Sponge brush

How to make the garland:

Blow up the balloons until they are about 15cm and egg shaped.

Use the sponge brush to cover the balloons with the napkin glue.

Take the yarn and tie a small piece to the balloon knot to secure it. Wrap the thread around the balloon and shape it however you like.

When you’re done, cut the end of the thread and wrap it under another piece.

Dip the sponge brush in the napkin glue and dab it liberally on the string to cover it really well.

Allow all balloons to dry for about 24 hours. You want them to be really dry when you pop them or the yarn will lose its egg shape.

Pop the balloons with a pin and carefully take out the deflated mass.

Braid some string through the balloons to make a garland and hang them on the trees in your yard.

Tinker Easter bunny for outside

This Easter bunny is a great decoration for the front door and the garden fence, you can even attach it to a tree in the garden. It’s quick and easy to make with just a few materials.

Necessary materials:

fresh birch branches

ribbon or cord

Something to decorate

Step-by-step instructions:

Choose 3 branches about a meter long for the bunny’s lower body. Bend them into a circle and tie them with string.

Make a smaller circle for the head from 2-3 shorter branches and tie them together.

Use a few shorter branches for the bunny’s ears, which are about 40cm long and you’ve got all the pieces ready.

Secure the body and head with colored ribbon, which also serves as part of the decoration.

Tie the ears and decorate your bunny with feathers, Easter eggs, bows or flowers as you like.

Giant Plywood Easter Eggs

These giant Easter eggs will last for many years and they are made very quickly.

Materials needed:

cardboard

plywood panels

Hand saw or jigsaw

drilling machine

flat brush

Color

duct tape

colored ribbon

This is how it’s made:

First draw the outline of the egg on the cardboard, cut it out and then trace it on the plywood.

Cut out the egg with a saw and poke a hole in the top of the oval.

Then paint the egg a light color. Let the paint dry for at least 4 hours and then paint the eggs with your chosen motif. You can also create stripes with painter’s tape or paint dots with a brush.

Finally, thread a colored ribbon through the hole in the egg.

Hang the eggs on trees or old bushes and enjoy the Easter decorations in the garden.

Decorate the tree in the garden

If you prefer it natural outdoors, decorate the trees and shrubs in the garden. Just hang Easter eggs on the branches and you’re good to go.