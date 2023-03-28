Dušan Vlahović scored two goals in Serbia’s victory against Montenegro under Gorica.

In the 78th minute, Serbia took the lead in Montenegro with a goal by Dušan Vlahović and with that goal announced another strong an important victory in the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship! Assisted by Filip Mladenović from the left, the brilliant Serbian centre-forward beat home goalkeeper Milan Mijatović. Look at that goal, Dušan’s 12th in the Serbian jersey in his 21st appearance.

Vlahović came off the bench at halftime and brought the “eagles” what coach Dragan Stojković Pixi wanted. With his goal, Serbia gained an important advantage in one of the most difficult away matches in the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship.

The same player made the final 2:0 in stoppage time.

