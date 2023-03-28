In the new SRF series “The Pressure Game”, Sascha Ruefer becomes a kind of spoilsport. The TV commentator also polarizes in other ways with his style and his emotional outbursts. An encounter in a tea room.

Sascha Ruefer and the audience: «Is it my voice? Do you have a problem with me saying things that go ‘ouch’?” Goran Basic

“When Sascha Ruefer comments on a game, I prefer to watch the match on a German channel.” That’s what the Swiss say when they meet other football fans. Just small talk. But is that really true, are football fans turning their backs because of Ruefer SRF? The odds say no. And Sascha Ruefer says that the sentence quoted at the beginning is often followed by the next: “Did you hear what he said again yesterday?”