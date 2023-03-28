news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 27 – There are 24 job opportunities for highly specialized profiles, reserved for people with a degree or doctorate to be hired as technologists and researchers. Area Science Park has opened two calls for tenders for new full-time and temporary positions in biotechnology, new materials and data analysis financed with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the National Research Programme.



There are 10 for researcher and 14 for the III level technology profile. The recruitment will be part of three projects: PNRR – [email protected], PNRR – NFFA-DI and PNR FAIR-by-Design. The deadlines for submitting applications are 13/04 (call for researchers) and 17/04 (call for technologists).



The “Pathogen Readiness Platform for CERIC-ERIC Upgrade” [email protected] project aims to enhance the CERIC-ERIC Research Infrastructure with cutting-edge instrumental equipment for the study and characterization of pathogens. The project will implement a geographically distributed and scientifically integrated digital ecosystem capable of offering academic, industrial and public health users skills and tools to study emerging human, animal and plant pathogens. The NFFA-DI project is the evolutionary development of the NFFA infrastructure focused on the study of innovative materials. It will integrate nano-fabrication laboratories for the controlled growth of materials on the atomic scale, with laboratories for the structural characterization of nano-objects and nano-structured materials (CNR-IOM, Elettra, Fermi). Finally, the “FAIR-by-design” project provides for the development of data and metadata acquisition methodologies, such as to minimize the effort required of researchers and technologists to make their scientific production and their industrial datasets fully shareable and usable. (HANDLE).

