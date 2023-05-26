Lufthansa: “Our 325 million to Ita, not to the State. Central Linate and Fiumicino”. Synergies with Fs and challenge to Ryanair

ROMA – Lufthansa enters the capital of Ita (41%, for 325 million) because the Italian company has the right industrial dimensions, without gigantism and waste. And it also boasts a reasonable labor cost. Therefore it is ready, in a structural way, to hit the balance sheet profit as early as 2025.

So the CEO of the German group Carsten Spohr in a press conference on the agreement reached yesterday with our Ministry of the Economy, which is selling the shares of the blue carrier.