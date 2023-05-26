Home » Lufthansa: “Our 325 million to Ita, not to the State. Central Linate and Fiumicino”. Synergies with Fs and challenge to Ryanair
Business

Lufthansa: “Our 325 million to Ita, not to the State. Central Linate and Fiumicino”. Synergies with Fs and challenge to Ryanair

by admin
Lufthansa: “Our 325 million to Ita, not to the State. Central Linate and Fiumicino”. Synergies with Fs and challenge to Ryanair

ROMA – Lufthansa enters the capital of Ita (41%, for 325 million) because the Italian company has the right industrial dimensions, without gigantism and waste. And it also boasts a reasonable labor cost. Therefore it is ready, in a structural way, to hit the balance sheet profit as early as 2025.

So the CEO of the German group Carsten Spohr in a press conference on the agreement reached yesterday with our Ministry of the Economy, which is selling the shares of the blue carrier.

See also  Central banks torn between inflation and economic growth. We are moving towards a rate increase of 50 basis points

You may also like

Relief package: “Limits of what is possible”: Newspaper...

Armani is confirmed as the king of fashion...

Ifo expects price increases to slow down

DiaSorin: agreement with MeMed Bv test and MeMed...

up to date! China Chengxin International: Downgrade the...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Stevanato, more free float to finance growth. Top...

Participatory design of social-ecological conversion – A&W Blog

The Court declares the bankruptcy of Paluani Spa

JPMorgan to lay off nearly 1,000 First Republic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy