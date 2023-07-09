Luigi, Galliani and Confalonieri excluded from Berlusconi’s will

Adriano Galliani Fedele Confalonieri Luigi Berlusconi

Luigi Berlusconi, Adriano Galliani and Fedele Confalonieri excluded from Silvio’s will: the reasons

His son Luigi, his “cruising” friend Fedele, Adriano’s companion to a thousand sporting triumphs: at the reading of the will of Silvio Berlusconi three major shortcomings are immediately noticeable. The first concerns the last born of the Knight, who is not mentioned together with the other brothers in the addendum that the former premier had drawn up last year during his first hospitalization at San Raffaele. The other two are from Adriano Galliani and Fedele Confalonieri. In particular, in that letter, which provides for donations from 100 million tohis brother Paolo and Marta Fascina and 30 million to Marcello Dell’Utri, son’s name is missing Luigi. Why?

The will of Silvio Berlusconi

An oversight? Hard to believe, also because the letter was penned in front of witnesses (Fascina herself and the notary Arrigo Roveda) and it is unlikely that anyone would have lifted their finger to say “watch out you’re forgetting a child”. So how should Luigi’s absence be interpreted? Meanwhile, like a signal – acclaimed by the choice to render Marina e Pier Silvio the real “domains” of Fininvest – which had long ago chosen a different path for second-bed children. On the other hand, Barbara’s disappointing experience at Milan teaches that perhaps it is better to separate affections and business.

For some time now, the youngest of the Berlusconi children has been involved in alternative activities, investing in innovative companies and effectively becoming an entrepreneur rather than a manager. Certainly it is easy to think that the absence among the addressees of the letter did not please. And it opens a question: that in the period prior to the illness of Cav. Has the relationship with the son cracked for any reason?

