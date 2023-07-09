Food intolerance in animals: everything you need to know

Let’s find out the possible remedies for food intolerances in animals given by anomalous responses after the ingestion of a certain food.

Food intolerances, unlike allergies, do not involve the immune system. Furthermore the triggering reactions are mostly metabolic and involve the digestive system.

In the last 50 years they have increased dramatically, this is because nowadays the use of chemistry and pharmacology is abused. This it affects our food intolerance and that of our animals. The pathologies that follow are various and more common than you think. They affect more or less seriously both dogs and cats. Below we discover the symptoms and possible remedies for this problem.

How to remedy food intolerances

The main symptoms in these cases are gastrointestinalFurthermore, diarrhea is frequent and from this follows a great loss of weight. Diarrhea is not only meant by loose or liquid stools, but also increased volume. In fact, if the frequency of evacuation increases to more than 3 times a day, it will be cause for concern. Loose stools can lead to dehydration and weakening of the animal. There is also the possibility of contracting an ear infectionwhich can represent both an allergy and a food intolerance.

The diagnosis to understand that the dog or cat is going against this type of problem, must be done through a deprivation test. The vet usually recommends trying to eliminate food, or food that the animal has ingested in the last 3 months. This way you will be able to see if the symptoms persist or stop.

As far as remedies are concerned, you simply need to avoid giving your pet the food that is the cause of its intolerance. Once you understand the harmful ingredient, it must be absolutely eliminated from the diet of the dog or cat. So it will be essential to check the labels every time we have to buy a new product, whose characteristics we do not know. This represents the only long-term solution that will allow the animal not to encounter this problem again.

So to ensure that there are no future problems, you need to opt for a specific food line, or for a home-style diet. If you choose the homemade diet it will have to be balanced and contain the exact amount of ingredients, vitamins, cereals. This way your four-legged friend won’t have any further problems. The important thing is always to contact your vet.

