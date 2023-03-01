What is the perfect wardrobe for a contemporary woman? Starting from this research, Luisa Spagnoli defines her autumn/winter 2023-2024 collection as an explicit celebration of femininity and sensuality. The stylist and entrepreneur brings to the catwalk a collection that thrives on contrasts between 90s-inspired minimalism and her propensity for maximalist details , outlining a celebratory and unrepentant vision of the women’s body. Nocturnal creatures attracted by a refined wardrobe, Luisa Spagnoli’s muses are mysterious and mischievous in their gait along the black-dyed catwalk at the Teulié Military School during Milan Fashion Week. Primary colors such as lemon yellow , coral red, orange, Klein blue, fuchsia, olive green and black define the color palette, flanked by essential motifs of the perfect wardrobe such as spotted, a timeless classic that speaks of elegance and rebellion together. In the dialogue between strength and delicacy, courage and grace , the collection, characterized by a vol itive, reaffirms Luisa Spagnoli’s desire to celebrate women through her Made in Italy fashion. Impressive outerwear is an accent on the strength of women. Long double coats with important shoulders and generous lapels are proposed in single color, in leopard motif synthetic fur or covered with micro-sequins, combined with tulip mini-skirts and pencil skirts with dizzying side slits and T-shirt or tank top in transparent viscose. Oversized sheepskin coats and furs synthetic jackets with voluminous collars are presented as daring alternatives to the seasonal coat. Outerwear transforms into a pea coat and jacket in the wool crêpe suit with important shoulders and flared trousers that lengthen the figure. The suede versions are offered in tobacco and cornflower blue, while the leather tuxedo with contrasting grosgrain edges best expresses the aptitude of Luisa Spagnoli’s muses for dressing with personality on every occasion. In contrast to the clean and dashing look of the collection, the enveloping knitwear is the absolute protagonist and confirms the mastery and craftsmanship of Luisa Spagnoli’s creations. Voluptuous and delicately draped over the bust, the knits are presented with ring and abarca collars, sometimes revealing plunging necklines on the back, and with bell sleeves and balloon that adds emphasis to the look. Like erupting volcanoes, some sweaters are embellished with stones that give an eccentric and precious touch. The same research for draping that sculpts the body translates into jersey cocktail dresses with necklines that reveal portions of bare skin. For special evenings, Luisa Spagnoli’s women choose finely embroidered mermaid dresses, in lace, velvet and sequins with deep necklines and evening jumpsuits in embroidered Chantilly lace or sparkling sequins. The knitted down jackets are fun both in the maxi and enveloping version and in the short one, sometimes enriched with faceted stones At Luisa Spagnoli’s table of stones, multi-faceted gems embellish gold bracelets and rings worn on all fingers, hanging from the lobes like earrings framing the face and inserted into hair clips for a touch of opulence. Clutch in suede, leather and synthetic fur with a spotted effect and astrakhan, suede belts and Mary Jane pumps, in suede and eco-leopard, sometimes transformed into knee-high boots, complete the look.

