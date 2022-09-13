Securities Times e company news, Luxshare (002475) announced on the morning of September 13 that the final ruling of the US International Trade Commission (“ITC”) learned by the company indicated that the ITC confirmed the preliminary ruling and terminated the investigation, that is, the company only A few products of the previous generation directly exported to the United States fall into the scope of partial patent protection claimed by one of the Amphenol Group. The previous generation product was no longer exported to the United States before, and the current products have been replaced by the current version plan; the other two products from the United States For other alleged products covered by the patent, the ITC confirmed that the company did not infringe or that the patent claims asserted by the Amphenol Group were invalid. The current designs/schemes proposed by the company have been re-confirmed by ITC that they do not constitute any right infringement on the three patents. So far, the company’s 337 investigation has been completed and has not had a substantial impact on the company’s production and operation. It is reported that the Section 337 investigation involves three US patents, involving conductive plastic technology and terminal horizontal injection molding technology.