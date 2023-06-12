Luxury Hotel Waldorf Astoria: This is how much the private apartments cost

US Presidents and stars such as Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra have stayed in the legendary luxury hotel. picture alliance/AP Photo | Kathy Willens

The legendary luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria has been undergoing renovation for six years. Both new hotel rooms and condominiums are being built on the upper floors. The first private residences should be ready to move into in the second half of 2024, reports the “Handelsblatt”. However, buyers pay several million dollars for the luxurious apartments.

The luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria, which belongs to the Hilton Group, has a long tradition. When it opened in 1932, it was considered the largest and tallest hotel in the world and has hosted numerous celebrity guests including Queen Elizabeth II, the former US Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry S. Truman, Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra.

In the future you should also be able to live here – if you have the wherewithal. According to the “Handelsblatt“The 52-storey building will currently have 375 hotel rooms on the lower floor and 375 condominiums on the upper floors. The first private residences should be ready to move into in the second half of 2024.

The sale of the condominiums is already in full swing

Although the building above the fourth floor is still completely gutted, the sale of the apartments is already in full swing. “We’ve sold a lot of apartments to clients from all over the world,” sales manager Tubb told the “Handelsblatt„.

A one-room apartment in the former posh hotel costs 1.8 million US dollars (about 1.7 million euros). Buyers pay between five and seven million dollars (about 4.6 to 6.5 million euros) for a three-room apartment, and up to 18.5 million dollars (about 17.1 million euros) for a four-room apartment with around 300 square meters million euros) due.

Those are even more expensive Apartments with a terrace or with a view of the Chrysler Building. Anyone who also wants to know the price for the two duplex apartments in the two towers of the building must first sign a non-disclosure agreement, reports the “Handelsblatt”. In addition to the purchase price, residents must also pay a monthly maintenance fee of $2.12 per square foot. This fee covers costs for stair cleaning, hot water and other services. Further extras for the future owners are according to “Handelsblatt“-Information a separate entrance with its own concierge service, a wellness area and dinner rooms with professional chefs. Apartment owners can use hotel services such as room service or the restaurant at a discount.

