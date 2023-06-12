Floods in Serbia | Info

Traffic was stopped on the Belgrade-Niš railway near Jagodina, and the torrent near this town carried away cars, tractors and agricultural machinery.

Izvor: RTS/Screenshot

In Pomoravlje, heavy rains caused dozens of rural rivers and streams to overflow. Traffic was stopped on the Belgrade-Niš railway near Jagodina, and the torrent near this town carried away cars, tractors and agricultural machinery. A flood emergency was declared on the territory of the city of Čačak, and in the municipality of Svilajnac, the Trstena overflowed and flooded about ten houses in the village of Vojska. Several people were evacuated.

A state of emergency due to floods was introduced in parts of the municipality of Majdanpek – Debeli lug, Valja Prerasta, Beli Izvorac, Jasikovo, Rudna Glava. Due to heavy rainfall and overflowing of the Moravica River, a state of emergency was introduced in the municipality of Sokobanja. Most of the basement rooms were repaired and none of the residents were evacuated. Two bridges on local roads are currently closed to traffic. Teams of the sector for emergency situations are in the field and are on duty due to the predicted rainfall.

Due to the rapid rise of the Lugomir River, at 4:40 p.m., all rail traffic on the Belgrade-Niš highway near Jagodina was suspended. The railway bridge on Lugomir is at risk, because the river reached the metal structure and brought down large amounts of branches and stumps, so the bridge is not safe for trains to pass through.

Heavy rain early this morning caused flooding in several local communities near Čačak, so more than 20 houses and many yards are under water. Water entered residential and basement rooms not only in the city, but also in the countryside. That’s why a decision was made in Čačak to declare a state of emergency for the entire territory of the city.

Along with fire and rescue, teams of Civil Protection, Red Cross and public companies are on the ground. Interventions are still ongoing at several locations, where water is being pumped out with pumps. Torrential waters from the slopes of Crni Vrh and Juhor poured down and flooded dozens of houses and large areas of arable land.

The water level of the Belica River in the center of Jagodina reached critical limits during the day. One city bridge was closed, and sandbags were placed on the endangered parts of the coast, and people and machinery were always on duty. Due to the flooded premises, the Jagodina emergency room was moved to the former covid clinic, and the emergency medicine service was moved to the main building of the hospital.

Heavy rainfall and torrential rains cause big problems in the territory of the Rasin district. The torrential streams from the Juhor mountain create the most problems. About thirty houses are under water. There is no danger to human life. Several residents were evacuated from the Upper part of Suvaja as a precaution tonight with the assistance of the police. A cistern with drinking water was installed in the village. In addition to the local road in Suvaja, road routes from Obrež to Doljevac and Zalogovac are also interrupted.

