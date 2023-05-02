Ma Yun’s business career as a visiting professor at the University of Tokyo is over?

According to Agence France-Presse, the prestigious University of Tokyo announced,“Ma Yun will provide advice and conduct research on research topics in sustainable agriculture, food production, etc., and will also hold lectures on entrepreneurship and innovation.”

The Financial Times reported that the University of Tokyo announced on Monday that Jack Ma had joined as a visiting professor. The University of Tokyo’s stance marks a rare public statement by Ma about his commitment to living abroad.According to reports, Jack Ma’sThe term of employment starts this month and the contract can be renewed every year until the end of October.

current year58Jack Ma, 19, was seen as China’s most charismatic business leader and had been interviewed by many foreign media, but after publicly criticizing Chinese regulators in October 2020, Alibaba’s subsidiary, which was already poised to list in Hong Kong, Ant Group’s initial public offering was halted by the authorities, while its parent company, Alibaba, was fined as much as23million euros in fines.

After Ma Yun did not appear in public for a long time, in the past year, there have been sporadic media reports of his appearance in Mallorca, Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Thailand and other places.According to Hong Kong media reports, not long ago Ma Yun accepted the position of honorary professor of the Business School of the University of Hong Kong for a three-year term until the2026Year3moon.

British “Financial Times” reportsexplainJack Ma spent most of last year in central Tokyo, minimizing public events as China isin progressstrict lockdown measures,bycontain the spreadingnew crown epidemic。

Ma Yun returned to China in March this year. Brian A. Wong, the author of “The Way of Alibaba” and a former Alibaba senior official, believes that this is a signal.“Ma Yun’s return to China has great symbolic significance, he is the representative of the confidence of Chinese entrepreneurs,”

There are reportssay，Jack Ma returns to China withChina’s new Premier Li QiangAbout, Li QiangSince last year, he has been asking Ma Yun to return to China,attemptBoost the confidence of the outside world in China’s economic struggle.

Just after Ma Yun returned to Chinanext dayAlibaba Group announced that it will split intoThe 6 major subsidiaries each raise funds and seek listing opportunities. This will be the largest structural reorganization of the group since its establishment 24 years ago.

Bloomberg quoted Oshadhi Kumarasiri, an analyst at LightStream, a market analysis company, as saying that Jack Ma’s appointment as a visiting professor at the University of Tokyo means that his business career is likely to come to an end.

Ma Yun was born as a teacher and has always cared about education. Before founding Alibaba, he taught at Hangzhou Dianzi University for eight years as an English teacher.In the heyday of his career, he showed a special desire to run education. After his career was blocked, he founded“Lakeside University”also implicated,2021Year5Yue was forced to change his name.