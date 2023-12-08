Home » MacKenzie Scott’s Philanthropy: $2.15 Billion in Donations Over the Past Year
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Announces $2.15 Billion in Donations

In a post on her website, Yield Giving, MacKenzie Scott revealed that over the past year, her nonprofit has donated $2.15 billion to 360 organizations. Scott expressed a desire to support organizations that could use more allies, with her donations going to a diverse range of causes.

Some notable donations included an undisclosed amount to the Asian American Journalists Association, $12 million to the Howard University School of Medicine, and support for organizations aiding rural communities in India, providing abortion pill delivery services, and offering legal aid.

Yield Giving maintains a database of donation amounts from various philanthropic organizations, with most disclosed amounts in the millions. Some organizations, such as Canopy Planet, Start Early, and Malaria Consortium, received donations of $10 million or more, with some reaching $20 million.

Looking ahead to 2022, Scott reported that her team has already donated over $3.8 billion to 465 organizations over the course of nine months. Notable donations in that period included $436 million to Habitat for Humanity and $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts of the USA, the largest donation ever made by a single individual to the organization.

Scott’s philanthropy has been recognized for its surprise and substantial donations. After helping to build tech giant Amazon with her then-husband Jeff Bezos, the couple divorced in 2019. Scott’s net worth is currently estimated at $33.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

