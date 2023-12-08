Cuban who got Díaz-Canel tattooed attacks the Government: “They are making me hungry”

Cuban Man with Díaz-Canel Tattoo Unleashes Fury Against Regime

Pedro Miyares Vega, a Cuban man who went viral in June after proudly showing off a tattoo of the face of Miguel Díaz-Canel on his chest, has now released an explosive video criticizing the regime. In the video, he reveals that he and his family are going hungry and struggling to find work.

Miyares Vega addresses the camera, showcasing his empty refrigerator and expressing frustration at not being able to find a job due to his tattoo. He also expresses disappointment in not receiving support from the leaders he has tattooed on his chest.

He goes on to unleash a string of expletives against Díaz-Canel and the regime, accusing them of putting the entire country in prison and causing widespread hunger and poverty.

The Cuban man published the video on his Facebook account, “Futuro Socialismo,” but later deleted it. However, the video has been shared and circulated by various internet users.

In response to the unexpected incident, influencer Alain Paparazzi Cuban reflected on the outburst. The incident comes only six months after Miyares Vega proudly displayed his Díaz-Canel tattoo and expressed his unwavering support for the leader.

The abrupt change in Miyares Vega’s stance and the strong criticism he has leveled at the regime has caused shock and amusement among social media users, who are now questioning the sincerity of his earlier pro-regime statements.

