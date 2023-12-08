Home » A 6-year-old girl from New Jersey is one of the youngest new members of the High IQ Society
ROCKAWAY, New Jersey (CNN) — 6-year-old Declan Lopez may seem like your typical kindergartner, dreaming of unicorns and aspiring to be a singer or fashion designer. But hidden behind her innocent facade is a young girl with exceptional intelligence.

Declan’s mother, Meachel Lopez, was first amazed by her daughter’s abilities from infancy. Declan held her bottle from “day one,” rolled over early, and even started speaking Mandarin at 18 months seemingly out of nowhere. Curious about her daughter’s IQ, Lopez had the 5-year-old tested in February.

The results were astonishing. Declan’s IQ was determined to be 137, placing her in the 99th percentile, and leading to her acceptance into Mensa, an international society for people with high intelligence quotients.

“Declan is just an amazing girl who can teach you everything about whatever topic has piqued her interest at the time,” Lopez told CNN. “When I noticed the intelligence and the needs that came with that intelligence, I couldn’t let them fall by the wayside.”

Meachel has made sure to nurture Declan’s thirst for knowledge by focusing on different topics each day after school. Whether it’s art, science, or learning about atomic weights, the Lopez family dedicates time to satisfy Declan’s insatiable curiosity for learning.

While Meachel focuses on her children’s academic studies, her husband, Delano, focuses on physical and social activities. They ultimately strive for the same thing as any parent – for Declan to be happy and healthy and to reach her full potential.

“When she learns something new, it feels silly and exciting,” Declan said.

As a youngster with a bright future, Declan’s talents and potential have captured the hearts and minds of many, proving that age is just a number when it comes to exceptional intelligence and passion for learning.

