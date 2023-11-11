Jeff Bezos Making Waves in Miami: The Billionaire’s Whimsical Adventures

Billionaire Jeff Bezos Spotted Surfing Through Miami’s Canals in Wedding Suit

Miami, FL – The American tycoon Jeff Bezos has only been in Miami for a week since he took up residence in the State of Florida, and already the cameras of the curious are capturing even more curious scenes of the billionaire.

This Friday, the businessman was captured while surfing on a self-propelled surfboard through one of Miami’s canals, dressing extravagantly, with a type of wedding suit, dark glasses, and a bouquet of white flowers in his hand.

It is unknown what type of fun or situation the owner of Amazon was involved in, but in the comments to the Only in Dade publication, there were many who ventured their hypotheses as to why the tycoon circulated with such an appearance through the channels of Miami.

“Bezos finally downloaded the Florida Man update,” said one of the users with humor, referring to the topic that encompasses the eccentricities and absurdities that surround the news of events in the Sunshine State.

“Welcome to 305 Papi. “Cafecito for you?” said an Instagram user when she saw the images of Bezos doing his thing. “Here’s my Amazon order,” joked another, while a third took it with less humor: “Not even a week in Miami and he’s already misbehaving.”

Last August, Bezos bought a mansion on the exclusive Miami Indian Creek island and announced that he was leaving Seattle to return to South Florida because he wanted to be close to his parents.

In a post on Instagram, the businessman said goodbye to the city where he had lived since 1994, where his garage and the first Amazon office are located, and explained the reasons for his move.

“Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I founded Amazon in my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first ‘office.’ My parents have always been my biggest supporters,” he pointed.

He also explained that his parents “recently returned to Miami, the place where we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High, class of ’82, go Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami “In addition, Blue Origin operations are increasingly moving to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I am planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest.”

The businessman has a close relationship with his parents, Jackie and Miguel Bezos, although in reality Miguel, of Cuban origin, is the stepfather of the technology magnate, considered one of the three richest men on the planet thanks to the success of Amazon, which has had offices in Miami for more than a year.

In July of last year, the parents of the owner of Amazon bought a mansion for $34.9 million dollars in an exclusive neighborhood of Miami, and in August of this year, Bezos bought another one for $69 million in Indian Creek, perhaps thinking about this change.

