The MacBook Air with M3 chip will land around March 2024

The new Chip will also come to Macbook Air, with a landing date in March next year. Macbook Air 2023

One of the best technological moves Apple has made is to move to its own chips or processors, since this way he had maximum control of his performance. This move was carried over directly to the Macbook Air, which with an accessory can be as powerful as a Pro.

Some rumors indicated that the new Macbook Air with M3 Chip was going to arrive until 2024, and it seems that they are more than confirmed, since a very reliable source has mentioned that by March 2024 we will have a new update on the shelves of Apple Stores around the world.

Macbook Air with M3 ready for March

This rumor comes from a very reliable source. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his traditional technology section, has mentioned that the new update of the Macbook Air with M3 chip will arrive more or less in March 2024.

Apple had updated the design of the MacBook Air in 2022, followed by the introduction of a larger version in 2023. For 2024, no significant design changes are expected as the focus shifts to improvements to the internal hardware. This includes the addition of the M3 chip, introduced in recent MacBook Pro models earlier this year. This chip, made with Apple’s new 3-nanometer technology, offers notable improvements in performance and efficiency. Analysis of the M3 chip indicates that its CPU is up to 21% faster than the M2, and its GPU up to 15% faster.

According to expert Mark Gurman, Apple is working on new Macs in parallel with macOS 14.3, an update scheduled for late January or February 2024. It is anticipated that the new hardware could be released in March. New MacBook Air models are expected by then, possibly along with updated versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, other devices expected by all Apple fans.

There are still no details on when other Mac lines will be renewed. The MacBook Pro and iMac models were updated in October 2023, the Mac mini in January 2023, and both the Mac Studio and Mac Pro in June 2023.

During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, Apple has seen a notable decline in Mac sales generating $7.6 billion, 34% less than the $11.5 billion earned in the same period in 2022. However, Mac sales are expected to recover with the launch of new October MacBook Pro models and a refresh of the MacBook Air in early 2024, which could significantly contribute to the company’s growth.

Are you waiting for this new Macbook Air? If the version with M2 has worked great we do not want to imagine the performance that this device can have.

